Step through Irish history with Rhythm of the Dance Saturday

Rhythm of the Dance is not just a one-dimensional performance of people hopping around the stage, said Michael Grady, Yavapai College marketing and communications specialist. This dance troupe educates the audience by telling the history of Irish dance through stories.

“What I like about this, it’s art applied to the historical record,” Grady said.

Rhythm of the Dance performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The two-hour dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish talent that relives the journey of the Irish Celts. The show is a thousand-year-old story that marries traditional dance and music with the most up-to-date stage technology.

The cast of gifted young dancers, musicians and three Irish tenors performs in a show that has won critical acclaim across four continents in 36 countries.

“This is the first time Rhythm of the Dance performs at Yavapai College. We always try to book Irish or Celtic events for St. Patrick’s Day and to appeal to Irish-Americans,” Grady said.

According to the dance troupe’s website, the early history of Irish dancing indicates its first participants were the Druids who danced in religious rituals honoring their pagan gods. The peasants continued in this style even after the conversion to Christianity in 400 A.D.

Over the centuries, Irish dances transformed into the jigs, reels, hornpipes, sets, half sets and polkas performed today. Solo dancing, or step dancing, first appeared at the end of the 18th century.

The troupe threads the historical narrative through two acts (22 numbers) showing the progress of the Irish people from the farmland as an agrarian society to the urban culture of cities. There’s even a swing piece of the Irish in America.

More than 100 years ago, the women would have danced barefoot, which gave them a natural grace and lightness. Today’s dancers strive to maintain this poise by wearing ghillies or soft shoes. Men worked on the land and wore handmade rawhide shoes which also were light and suitable for dancing.

Fishermen wore wooden-soled shoes, which they learned to tap out rhythms on the floor when traditional music was outlawed. For a while, the church forbade black stockings on women as being seductive, so the dancers switched to white socks which are still worn today. Black tights, however, have regained some popularity.

In addition to dancing, musicians play their traditional instruments such as the Uillean (ill-in) pipes, named for the Gaelic word for elbow. The Bodhran (bo-rahn) drum is open on one side, much like a tambourine, to control the pitch and timbre. The Irish harp – also banned at one time – fiddle, Irish flute and low whistle round out the instruments.

Tickets are $35-$56 and may be purchased by calling the box office at 928-776-2000 or online at www.ycpac.com.