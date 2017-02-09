‘Screenagers’ screening at Mile High Middle School on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Life with teenagers can be messy, particularly in a media age.

Yet not all of the Internet and social media is a negative. In some ways, teens can become more independent and more empowered if they are taught how to properly navigate the digital world.

Parents and teens alike are invited to explore these topics portrayed in the film, “Screenagers – Growing Up in the Digital Age, to be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the Prescott Mile High Middle School auditorium. A half-hour panel discussion will be held after the hour-long film.

This special screening has been organized through the Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center, The Launch Pad Teen Center and the Granite Mountain Psychological Society.

The film is touted as one that peeks into the “vulnerable corners of family life,” including that of the director, depicting the struggles that can occur with teenagers over social media, video games, academics and Internet addiction.

“Surprising insights from authors and brain scientist’s solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world,” said a news release about the film.

There is a suggested $5 donation from those who attend.

For more information, contact the teen center at 928-632-2996.