Now Showing: Week of Feb. 10

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) FIFTY SHADES DARKER – Anastasia has broken off her relationship with the troubled Christian to pursue a new career in a Seattle publishing house. Rated R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.) Drama, Romance

(NEW) JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Rated R for strong violence throughout, some language and brief nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama

(NEW) THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – In the irreverent spirit of fun that made "The LEGO (R) Movie" a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble ― LEGO Batman ― stars in his own big-screen adventure: "The LEGO (R) Batman Movie." But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Rated PG for rude humor and some action. Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Also showing:

THE COMEDIAN – An aging comic icon, Jackie (Robert De Niro) has seen better days. Despite his efforts to reinvent himself and his comic genius, the audience only wants to know him as the former television character he once played. Already a strain on his younger brother (Danny DeVito) and his wife (Patti LuPone), Jackie is forced to serve out a sentence doing community service for accosting an audience member. While there, he meets Harmony (Leslie Mann), the daughter of a sleazy Florida real estate mogul (Harvey Keitel), and the two find inspiration in one another resulting in surprising consequences. Rated R for crude sexual references and language throughout. Comedy

A DOG’S PURPOSE – "A Dog's Purpose" shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril. Comedy, Drama

THE FOUNDER – Directed by John Lee Hancock (“Saving Mr. Banks”), “The Founder” features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (“THE WRESTLER”) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc's first wife Ethel; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language. Drama

HIDDEN FIGURES – The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) ― brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. Rated PG for thematic elements and some language. Drama

LA LA LAND – Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Rated PG-13 for some language. Comedy, Drama, Musical & Performing Arts

LION – Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train that takes him thousands of kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some sensuality. Drama

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – After the death of his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler), Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is shocked to learn that Joe has made him sole guardian of his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Taking leave of his job, Lee reluctantly returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea to care for Patrick, a spirited 16-year-old, and is forced to deal with a past that separated him from his wife Randi (Michelle Williams) and the community where he was born and raised. Bonded by the man who held their family together, Lee and Patrick struggle to adjust to a world without him. Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content. Drama

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER – The human race's last hope against apocalyptic obliteration is super soldier Alice (Milla Jovovich), but she's been stripped of her psychic powers. She must form alliances and rally survivors in Raccoon City for the climactic battle against the Umbrella Corporation and its ravenous hordes of the undead. This sixth installment of the video game-inspired franchise is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (AWP: Alien vs. Predator). Rated R for sequences of violence throughout. Action & Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction & Fantasy

RINGS – A new chapter in the beloved horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before... Rated PG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, some sexuality and brief drug material. Drama, Horror

SILENCE –“Silence” tells the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor at a time when Christianity was outlawed and their presence forbidden. Starring Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Ciaran Hinds and Tadanobu Asano, it’s director Martin Scorsese’s 28-year journey to bring Shusaku Endo's 1966 acclaimed novel to life. Rated R for some disturbing violent content. Drama

THE SPACE BETWEEN US – In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet - never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot ― an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he's never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, Gardner is eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars. But after his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner's organs can't withstand Earth's atmosphere. Gardner joins with Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe. Rated PG-13 for brief sensuality and language. Action & Adventure, Science Fiction & Fantasy

SPLIT – While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him ― as well as everyone around him ― as the walls between his compartments shatter apart. Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and behavior, violence and some language. Drama, Horror, Mystery & Suspense