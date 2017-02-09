Mystery 'crashed space capsule' along I-10 identified as art project

What looked to be a spaceship that fell from the sky in Casa Grande turned out to be an artist's creation from an old cement mixer.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) received several 911 calls from concerned drivers traveling along Interstate 10 just outside Casa Grande Monday.

The space capsule project is the work of artist Jack Millard, who even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to his creation.

Millard, told the Arizona Republic he was driving through the area and spotted the abandoned cement truck mixer sitting in the field and thought it looked like something from a space mission. He got permission from the landowner to paint the mixer and started working on the project February 2.

DPS sent staff out to confirm that it was not a piece of aircraft or something that actually fell from space. The agency posted a photo of the art on Twitter with a caption that reads, "It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning."

The old cement mixer has reportedly been by the side of the highway for three decades, but now has become an Arizona roadside oddity.