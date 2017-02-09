Mile High Mystics presents Festival of the Heart, Spiritual & Healing Arts Event

Essentials What: Festival of the Heart, Spiritual & Healing Arts Event When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Prescott Admission: Free Contact: Nancy Miller at 928-443-5325

Spiritual mystics, metaphysicians, psychics and alternative healers are gathering this weekend for their quarterly spiritual and healing arts event this Saturday, Feb. 11.

Titled Festival of the Heart, the event is the first of four the Mile High Mystics hosts every year.

Prescott resident Lana Ante started organizing the free public festivals in 1994.

“I saw a real need here,” Ante said. “We feel we provide a place for people to go who have alternative beliefs.”

Taking place at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, the event will feature various vendors, such as intuitive counselors, an astrologer, body and energy workers, an aura photography specialist, a transmedium, a massage therapist and many more.

While admission to the festival is free, each vendor will charge a fee for the service he or she is offering. For instance, each intuitive counselor charges about $25 for about 20 minutes of reading, Ante said.

Since it’s a Valentine’s Day-themed festival, it is not unusual for people to request that a service specifically address their love life, Ante said.



“A lot of times someone will want to get a reading about a new relationship or want to look at the astrological aspects of that,” Ante said.

Workshops will be hosted in a separate room as well. One such workshop will be on how music affects the human body and soul and the healing effects it can have, Ante said.

The workshops are free, but a donation basket will be available for anyone who wishes to help the Mile High Mystics cover the cost of renting the room.

For each festival, a local nonprofit is selected to receive a portion of the proceeds. This time around the chosen nonprofit is Project Aware Inc. Men’s Shelter. Monetary donations to Project Aware will be accepted as well, as will new packages of socks and underwear.

“We don’t make a profit on the show,” Ante said. “Our whole deal is about bringing something to the people of Prescott.”