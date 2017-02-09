Mickelson looking to buy golf course in Chandler

PHOENIX — Pro golfer Phil Mickelson is finalizing a deal to buy a Chandler course that will add to his golf holdings in the state where he starred in college.

Mickelson plans on purchasing the Ocotillo Golf Club along with his coach and agent Steve Loy, brother Tim Mickelson and Arizona developer Spike Lawrence, The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2k4S83e).

“When I heard Ocotillo’s owners were ready to sell, I went straight to Phil and Steve,” said Lawrence, who lives on the course just a few homes away from its longtime owners Deborah and Bernard Hoogestraat.

Loy, who coached Mickelson at Arizona State University, said they hope to close on the deal “very soon.”

“It’s a great course, and it will be an honor to own it,” he said.

The Chandler course has 27 holes surrounded by man-made lakes and was named one of the “Best Places to Play” by Golf Digest Magazine.

Loy and Mickelson also own the McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale and the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear. They have also purchased several courses outside the Phoenix metropolitan area, including the Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, the Rim Golf Club in Payson and the Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley.

With more than 200 golf courses in the metro area, golf is a major business in Arizona. A recent study from the University of Arizona and the golf industry shows the sport brought in $4 billion in revenue to the state in 2014.