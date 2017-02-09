Roughriders split series with Salt Lake (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

PRESCOTT — Caden Goldby was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Carlos Viera hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth-inning and the Yavapai College baseball team earned a four-game series split with Salt Lake C.C. in a 12-4 win Wednesday afternoon.

The seven-run rally was sparked by a 1-2-4 double play on an ill-advised pop-up bunt by Salt Lake’s Nic Roberts with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth.

At the time, Roughriders relief pitcher Trent Bixby was on the ropes after surrendering four straight hits, which turned into three runs for a Bruins club that trailed 5-1 heading into the inning.

“I was a little bit up in the zone. It’s a fixable thing, but it’s something that has to get down,” Bixby said. “That Salt Lake team can hit.”

Bixby dove off the mound for the pop-up bunt and missed it, but quickly flipped the ball to catcher Adbiel Morales at home plate for an out. Morales fired it down to Dylan Enwiller for the force at second to squash the rally and Salt Lake never recovered.

“It was a huge momentum booster,” Bixby said about the double play to wiggle out of a jam. “We took that momentum and put up a seven spot, giving me not a whole lot to worry about.”

Bixby replaced Roughriders starting pitcher R.J. Martinez, who earned the victory with five solid innings, surrendering only a solo home run in the top of the fifth to Easton Tallon.

“[Our] defense really helped me out today,” Martinez said. “I trusted my stuff, trusted the coaches and what they were calling. … I was trying to get balls down in play.”

The southpaw allowed only four hits and two walks while striking out three on 71 pitches.

It is the second straight win for Yavapai (4-4, 0-0 ACCAC), which lost a doubleheader to Salt Lake on Monday, but earned a 10-8 win Tuesday to set up Wednesday’s series split.

Goldby, who also walked and scored two runs Wednesday, said he was seeing the ball well off Salt Lake starting pitcher Parker Hall, who gave up five runs on four hits in 1-1/3 innings pitched before being removed.

“This [win] boosts our confidence. They put us a few steps back Monday,” Goldby said.

UP NEXT

The No. 1-ranked and defending NJCAA national champion Roughriders embark on their longest road swing of the season this weekend with a trip to Henderson, Nevada. Yavapai will play four games in two days at the Southern Nevada tournament.

Game one Friday, Feb. 10, is against Southern Idaho. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. The 10-game road trip ends with a doubleheader in Douglas at Cochise College on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

