Letter: Liberty

EDITOR:

In May, 1939, a French ship, the S.S. Flandre, along with the German ship, the St. Louis, was trying to bring Jewish refugee passengers to freedom in Cuba.

When Cuba changed its mind and would not let passengers disembark, the Flandre went to Miami Beach, but President Franklin D. Roosevelt instructed the U.S. Coast Guard to block the ship from docking and the refugees were forced to return to France, where a few weeks later, the Nazi overran the country and thousands of innocent people were killed.

How can we be silent when we see what is happening to legitimate refugees who are coming to America for the same reason? There is a poem, “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, engraved upon the Statue of Liberty:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to be free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

If we stop being a country that welcomes the poor, tired and frightened, then we are no longer serving our famous mission which President Ronald Reagan once called the “shining city upon a hill.” Obviously, we are required to protect ourselves from terror, but think of the countless Jewish refugees who were not allowed into America during the Holocaust because they might be Nazi spies. Think of the cruel American-Japanese internment camp. Have not we as a country matured in 70 years?

I hope all of us feel a debt to help others and to know that we are never permitted in God’s eyes, to sit in comfort when the stranger cries out to us.

Cal Norris

Prescott Valley