Legendary Sons of the Pioneers comes to Prescott Saturday, Feb. 11

The Sons of the Pioneers, perhaps the best-known western music group in America, returns to the Elks Theater tomorrow.

The Pioneers have been playing cowboy tunes for over 80 years, delivering tight harmonies and, in the process, creating some unforgettable music.

The group was started by Roy Rogers and two songwriters, Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer. They built a massive fan base through appearances in nearly 100 western movies during the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, and provided songs for several John Ford westerns.

Over their eight decades, the Pioneers have included 33 members, each carefully chosen to keep the tradition alive — and keep that classic vocal harmony going.

The Pioneers are known around the world for their unique three- and four-part harmonies.

According to their “trail boss,” Tommy Nallie, who joined the group in the 1980s,

“Every concert is pure cowboy music packed with our timeless hits, solid western swing and a good measure of comedy and banter. Each of the five members share the vocals and instrumentals.”

Part of the hallmark sound comes from acoustic fiddles, mandolin, upright bass, and lead and rhythm guitars.

Songs like “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Cool Water” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” have become a part of the classic cowboy culture, and have been covered by other acts, from the Boston Pops to The Supremes.

The Sons of the Pioneers have been honored scores of times, and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Western Music Association Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Smithsonian Institution has designated the band a “national treasure.”



The Sons of the Pioneers play the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets $39-$45 and are available online at prescottelkstheater.com or by phone at 928-777-1370.

By Scott Orr.