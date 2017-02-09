KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 10

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

Friday, Feb. 10

Meditation Workshop, 1 to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3040-

Zhineng Qigong Presentation, 6 p.m. at Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Former Prescott resident Deborah Lucas will present. Lucas has studied qigong for more than 20 years and is the author of “Aloha Qigong, Practice of the Heart.” Free. 928-445-9000.

One of these Nights – Eagles Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. SOLD OUT – additional night added for May 12. 928-777-1359.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, free lectures throughout the day. Free admission, cost for services. Portion of the proceeds donated to Project Men’s Aware Shelter. For entertainment purposes only. Nancy, 928-443-5325; www.milehighmystics.com.

Tea Time with Author Molly Idle, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 East Goodwin Street. Spend time with beloved Caldecott award-winning children's author and illustrator Molly Idle over a cup of tea! Molly will share stories, talk about her career and answer questions. Peregrine Books will be on hand to sell copies of her books for autographs. For all ages. Check the library's online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or call 928-777-1500 for more information.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “Women of Wisdom: Great Women Practitioners and Feminine Energy in Transformational Work,” 7 p.m. at Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. For over 80 continuous years, the Sons of the Pioneers have been “the premiere Western singing group of all time,” as described by the Western Music Hall of Fame. Designated a National Treasure by the Smithsonian Institution, the Pioneers have become as legendary as the American West they represent. Their signature songs “Cool Water” and Tumbling Tumbleweeds” were placed in the Grammy Hall of Fame. 928-777-1359.

Rhythm of the Dance, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Three tenors and 20 dancers combine to tell the epic tale of the Irish Celts in dance and song. Tickets: $35 - $56. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“Brothers at Odds: the Fight for the Superbomb,” 2 p.m. at Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. Historian Bill Weiss will discuss one of the most controversial decisions of the 1950s ― whether the U.S. should develop hydrogen bombs. Refreshments will be served. 928-708-0018.

Passion for Life Music Adventure, 2 to 4 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott. Walk through the building to hear a variety of musical genres. Among those scheduled to appear: Song of the Pines Women’s A Capella Ensemble, the cast of Park Avenue Theater’s “Elf Jr,” Kenny James and ALC’s vocal and handbell choir, as well as its instrumental ensembles. Appetizers will be served. Proceeds will go to ALC’s Passion for Life ministry and will be used to host future events at ALC. 928-445-4348; www.americanlutheran.net.

Monday, Feb. 13

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “The Armory Show (1913): Battleground for Modern Art in America,” 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Prescott Art Docent Jeri Shaffer. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Calendar at prescottartdocents.net.

“The World of Miniature” Exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. A grand event of tiny proportions, bringing together artists who create miniature art. On display through March 25. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Common Mushrooms of the Arizona Central Highlands” with Bob Gessner, mycologist. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce Membership Appreciation Campaign and Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chamber office, 117 W. Goodwin Street. The Campaign is seeking to create awareness of local commerce and the activities of the business community. All are welcome. More information: 928-445-2000, or Prescott.org.



Live Music Performance by Marc Berger, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

2017 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, from noon through 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Northern Arizona VA Health Care System main hospital Theater, bldg. 17. Artwork judged in more than 50 fine arts, applied arts and craft kit categories, including a special commemorative category: The Military Combat Experience.

Territorial Talent: The Prescott Players, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. An evening of Western Swing music with overtones of honky-tonk is scheduled. Every third Wednesday at 5 p.m., the library will host local talent. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Medicine Plants of Arizona” with Diane Vaszily, a 30-year environmental educator with 23 years in herbalism. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Third Thursday Star Talks: “Tests of Special and General Relativity in the Solar System and Beyond,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Quentin Bailey, associate professor of physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, discusses how physicists and astronomers have increased the precision of their measurements and observations for tests of fundamental physics in the solar system and beyond. Research for hypothetical, tiny deviations from the laws of Special and General Relativity will be reviewed. Bailey will also discuss modern precision tests such as lunar laser ranging, solar system ephemeris, pulsar observations and what we can learn from the first gravitational wave observations. For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck at 778-6324.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a clarinet quartet; Doppler Quartet for piano, flutes and cello; and clarinet choir. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

'80s & '90s Prom event at Push Co-op Studio, 690 Sixth St., in Prescott from 7 to 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1980s and '90s music, prizes and refreshments! 21 and older.

Big Top Broadway comes to the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. The music of Broadway and the finesse of circus artists, sprinkled with Broadway/international talent, plus a live band. Highlights well-known Broadway show tunes as well as some little-known gems. Tickets: $22 / $25. 928-777-1370.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Celebrate Poetry Week, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E, Civic Circle. Read your own poetry or read a favorite from a book of poems. Free. 928-759-3040.

Love the One You’re With – the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young folk rock perfection – one of the most enduring and influential partnerships in the history of music, at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. Travel back in time to tunes like “Southern Cross,” “Just a Song Before I Go,” “Woodstock,” and “Teach Your Children.” We are “Helplessly Hoping” you’ll love this sweet sound as much as we do! 928-777-1370.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Calendar Girls,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.