Small plane forced to land on street near Cordes Lakes

CORDES LAKES — A single engine airplane made an emergency landing in the 1500 block of Brahma Drive Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Mayer Fire Chief Eric Kriwer.

The small plane’s cockpit began to fill with smoke just before 1 p.m., the two men on board told firefighters, and the pilot made the decision to land on the street.

He avoided power lines in the area and set the plane down with little damage.

Kriwer said the smoke came from an on-board electrical fire.

The two men were taken to a Phoenix hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation, Kriwer said.