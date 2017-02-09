Editorial: Tax exempt should mean no political involvement

Then Senator Lyndon Johnson proposed an amendment to the U.S. tax code in 1954 that protected educational institutions and churches from having to pay taxes. All they had to do was agree to stay out of politics.

Most of America agreed then that if you’re not paying taxes, you shouldn’t be using your funds to try and elect candidates of your choice.

President Trump proposed last week at the National Prayer Breakfast that he would “destroy” the Johnson Amendment, allowing churches to continue to pay no taxes and to raise as much money as they can and engage openly in politics.

“Freedom of religion is a sacred right, but it is also a right under threat all around us,” Trump said. “That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution.”

His proposal has nothing to do with allowing pastors to speak about the issues of the day. They do. What they can’t do is specifically tell their congregation which candidate to vote for. And they can’t contribute funds.

And that is what this is really about. There is already too much dark money in our politics. Allowing anonymous donors to give a lot of money to churches so they can then funnel them to candidates removes another hurdle to buying influence with politicians.

With each election cycle candidates get further from the voters and closer to big donors. Those big donors don’t need yet another way to funnel money to their preferred candidates.

To repeal the law he would need Congress’ approval. He’s unlikely to get it.

Many clergy have expressed doubts about repealing the Johnson Amendment. Separation of church and state protects churches. Think of the divisions in churches if a pastor comes out one way or another. Think of the pressure that pastor may face if a big donor is before them with a really big check, but their views do not align with the pastor’s interpretation of the Bible.

It’s putting our nation’s pastors in a difficult position, and taking them away from their core mission of servicing spiritual needs.

Both the church and the state are best served by remaining separate. That should not change.