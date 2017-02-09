Chino police arrest man for shooting gun off near toddler

Chino Valley Police arrested a 34-year-old Chino Valley resident on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, possession of a dangerous drug and weapon offenses early in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Police accuse Benjamin Lasater of firing a handgun at least three times inside a residence. One of the rounds fired landed inches from the bed that a three-year-old child was sleeping on. The child was uninjured, police say in the news release.

Police originally reported to the residence the night of Tuesday, Feb. 7 because of a report of a man having hallucinations and needing a trip to the hospital for evaluation. Lasater was not present when they arrived, the release says. Officers interviewed the child and learned of a gun being fired inside the home. The mother of the child reluctantly confirmed that a shooting did occur. They recovered three shells, all in the bedroom.

Lasater was located several hours later and was arrested during a traffic stop without incident, the release says. Lasater had prior felony convictions and was not allowed to possess a firearm. During the arrest, police also discovered a firearm, some additional weapons and methamphetamine.

He was booked into Yavapai County Jail.