‘Calendar Girls’ brings bawdy British humor to PCA

You’ve probably heard the most unusual thing about the play “Calendar Girls” being staged at the Prescott Center for the Arts already: it involves nude women.

It does, in a way.

“Calendar Girls,” based on a 2003 film, and adapted into a two-act play by Tim Firth, tells the true story of a group of mature British women who create a calendar of nude photos of themselves to raise money.

The women become motivated when the husband of one ends up in the hospital with leukemia. His wife, left to spend hours in the waiting room, becomes tired of the worn, old furniture, and the women hatch a plan to raise enough money to replace the chairs and couches.

Their nude calendar — really, only partially nude; the “naughty bits” as the Brits call them, are hidden behind strategically placed props — became a runaway success, and it ended up funding a whole new wing of the hospital.

And, director Catherine Miller Hahn said, the PCA cast shot a similar calendar, which had already sold 200 copies. That leaves about 50 to sell during the play’s run, and she said she expects them to sell out. The proceeds from the sale go to Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s BreastCare Center.

The play itself was the fastest-selling show in London history, and Hahn said, the PCA version is the fastest-selling play of PCA’s season.

From her point of view, directing this show was “a little different than doing a regular play, because it’s kind of a documentary.”

That’s not to say the play itself is a documentary; it’s definitely a comedy.

“These ladies are a riot,” she said, “and they were in real life.”

And about that nudity?

“It’s only in one scene,” she said, “and it’s really so tastefully done … you can’t see anything.”

Hahn said four male characters in the show stand out and are not simply background players.

She really enjoyed directing “Calendar Girls,” she said.

“It’s more than a play,” she said, “It has a beautiful message because it’s true, and just has such an uplifting lovely feel to it.”

--

Calendar Girls, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn, plays on the Prescott Center for the Arts main stage at 208 S. Marina on Feb. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 19, 25, and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20, available at the box office, by calling 928-445-3286, or at the PCA website, pca-az.net.