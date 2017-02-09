AZ Beer Week kicks off in Prescott

Three local beer brewing companies are hosting an AZ Beer Week Kickoff Party tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9, with the release of a beer they’ve collaborated on.



Granite Mountain Brewing, one of the three companies, is hosting the party at their taproom, 123 N. Cortez St.

The beer is a Belgian-style Dubbel that the brewers call “Dubbel Deuces.”

Prescott Brewing Company, another one of the collaborators, will be serving the beer on tap as soon as it opens at 11 a.m., Thursday.

Lonesome Valley Brewing, the final collaborator, will be doing the same. The Prescott Valley-based brewing company will also be releasing a beer of its own called “Oh no you didn’t.” Co-owner Brian Cole said it’s a chocolate blonde.

In addition to the release, Granite Mountain Brewing will be hosting a series of events throughout the 10-days:

Thursday, Feb. 9 – AZ Beer Week Kickoff Party, all night

Release of Dubbel Deuces

Release of State Bird Double IPA, AZ Brewer’s Guild Women’s Collaboration

Head brewer Jerrad Smith’s birthday celebration

Friday, Feb. 10 – Mug Club Social, 5 to 8 p.m.

Social event for Granite Mountain Brewing mug club members including an “Infusion Bar”

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Live Music: Sweet Genevieve, 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Beer plus Donut Night, starts at 4 p.m., until donuts run out!

Building out a flight pairing – four beers tasters and four donut styles, featuring fresh baked donuts from the Prescott Donut Factory. $10 per flight.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Homebrewer’s Happy Hour, 4 to 6 p.m.

Additional discount for AHA, ASH, WRBC and all other homebrew club members; just flash your card.

Live music: Drew & Anton, 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Live Music: Parker Smith, 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 – DJ Stone Circle, 7 to 9 p.m.