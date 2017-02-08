Winter sports require caution against head injuries

For fans of winter sports, the upcoming months hold the promise of cold-weather fun, including skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowmobiling and ice skating.

Yet these activities require some caution, according to health officials at the Mountain Valley Rehabilitation Hospital in Prescott Valley.

“Winter sports and activities are a great way to remain active during the colder months,” said Dr. Terry Bagley, the hospital’s assistant medical director. “But ice and snow can create hazardous conditions that can lead to falls, and falls are the leading cause of brain injuries.”

The brain is the consistency of gelatin cushioned by fluid inside the skull, Bagley said. When someone suffers a blow or jolt to the head, it can forcibly slide the brain back and forth, which can stretch and damage the brain cells and create chemical changes. It also can lead to bleeding in or around the brain, which can cause symptoms such as drowsiness, confusion, blurry vision, headaches, nausea, dizziness, or difficulty in concentrating and remembering things.

Brain injuries can affect individuals not only physically, but emotionally and behaviorally as well. In the United States, more than 5 million people live with disabilities caused by brain injuries.

“Although the danger of a head injury is real with winter sports, don’t let it stop you from enjoying your activity,” Bagley said. “Just be cautious. There’s no one tip to keep you 100 percent safe, but there are many that can minimize the risks. With a little precaution and planning, you can keep yourself and your family free from injury during winter activities.”

Here are a few suggestions to help avoid winter sport injuries:

• Wear a helmet. Choose the right helmet for the right activity and make sure it fits properly.

• Pay attention to ground surfaces and conditions. Take note of any icy patches, drops, uneven terrain and turns.

• When outdoors, stay in well-marked and maintained areas. Don’t go off established paths.

• Wear proper equipment for the sport or activity you’re participating in, especially shoes or boots.

• If skiing or snowboarding, go on the slope that’s appropriate for your skill level. Novices should always go on beginner slopes.

• Know your limitations. Take a lesson from a trained professional if you’re just starting out. And consider a refresher lesson if it’s been a while since you’ve participated in that activity or if you want to better your skills.

• Stay alert and don’t wear headphones.

• If skiing, snowboarding or sledding, try to stay in the middle of the trail and away from trees.

For more information, contact the hospital at 928-759-8800 or visit the website: www.mvrrh.ernesthealth.com.