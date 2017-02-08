Roughriders bounce back, edge Salt Lake

PRESCOTT — In a back-and-forth game, Yavapai College’s baseball team ultimately prevailed 10-8 over Salt Lake C.C. Tuesday afternoon at Roughrider Park.

After suffering a doubleheader sweep to Salt Lake on Monday, NJCAA defending champion Yavapai improved its record to 3-4 overall. Salt Lake dropped to 4-3.

The preseason No. 1-ranked Roughriders and the Bruins were close with each other for most of the contest before Yavapai took the lead for good in the sixth. Yavapai trailed 8-7 until Dallas Tessar’s two-run triple sealed it.

Tied at 1-1 in the third, Yavapai’s Dylan Enwiller hit a three-run homer. The Bruins cut the Roughriders’ edge to 4-2 in the fourth, but Yavapai tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame.

Down 5-2, Salt Lake pulled ahead in the fifth with five runs. The Bruins added another run in the sixth, but the Roughriders scored five runs of their own in the inning to end it.

On the mound, Andrew Gross earned the win in relief for Yavapai. He went 3-1/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits with a strikeout and a walk. Zach Pederson started for the hosts, tossing 3-2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Yavapai had 11 hits. Enwiller and Tessar led the Roughriders. Each of them went 3-for-4 at the dish.

The Roughriders and Bruins will conclude their four-game series at 1 p.m. today with a seven-inning contest at Roughrider Park.