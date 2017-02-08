Roughriders blank Paradise Valley 8-0 in home opener (PHOTOS)

PRESCOTT — Andrea Sotelo was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Mikayla Newham scored three runs from the leadoff spot and the No. 4-ranked Yavapai College softball team blanked visiting Paradise Valley 8-0 in their home opener Tuesday afternoon.

Sotelo’s two-RBI double came in the bottom of the second inning to make it 4-0 Yavapai, which added two more runs in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run homer by Karissa Pena to put the Pumas away early.

Sotelo said Paradise Valley pitcher Nicole Shack was throwing outside during her first at bat, so she adjusted.

“I was ready and looking for it. I got what I wanted,” Sotelo said.

As for Pena, she didn’t have much trouble squaring up Shack.

“She gave it to me right down the middle,” Pena said about the pitch she hit over the left field fence. “It was a great pitch, I just turned on it and it felt good.”

Pena finished with three RBIs and Newham had three walks. Raelynn Rios was 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the fifth to end the game.

In the circle, Amy Robinson pitched five innings, allowing no runs on seven hits and striking out three to lower her ERA to 3.16 on the season.

“We had a great opening game, a lot of people were excited to come out,” Robinson said. “Defense is always great, especially when you get people on and you’re feeling kind of iffy”

The sophomore was referring to the top of the fourth inning when Paradise Valley had runners on second and third base with nobody out, and still didn’t score.

“The defense backed me up a ton as they always do,” Robinson said.

UP NEXT

After earning a sweep with a 9-0 win over Paradise Valley (1-5, 1-5 ACCAC)) in game two of the doubleheader Tuesday, Yavapai (9-2, 5-1 ACCAC) heads south to Tucson on Saturday, Feb. 11, to face Pima.

First pitch in game one of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. Game two is set for 3 p.m.

