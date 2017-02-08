Prep Boys' Basketball: Prescott struggles offensively in semifinals loss to Volunteers

FLAGSTAFF — Dallin Jex scored a team-high 10 points, Ryan Greene added eight and the Prescott boys’ basketball team struggled offensively in a 50-37 loss to Lee Williams at the Grand Canyon Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

Kody Jones finished with two points, six rebounds and four assists for Prescott, which shot just 38 percent (12 of 31) from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

Ranked No. 30 in the 4A power point poll, Prescott (13-14, 4-8 Grand Canyon) likely needed to win the region tournament and claim an automatic bid to qualify for a state playoff appearance.

The AIA is scheduled to release the 4A state playoff bracket Sunday, Feb. 12.

Despite the loss and in all likelihood, the end of the 2016-2017 season, Prescott head coach Adam Neely was pleased with his club.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and commitment we’ve had from the boys this year,” Neely said.

RECAP

The Badgers began the season winning seven of their first eight contests, but an early 74-51 December loss to Mingus sparked a four-game losing streak during a 3-10 stretch and Prescott struggled to recover.

Although the Badgers lose seniors Paxton Henry, Andrew Victor, Jess Regalado, Michael Walz and Walter Riggs to graduation, a large group of juniors should return for the 2017-2018 season including Jex, Greene, Jones and Cameron Parsons.

Sophomore Jackson Tillapaugh, who suffered a season-ending injury in November, should also return next year.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.