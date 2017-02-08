Obituary: Mrs. Anna Lou (Mattern) Carper

Anna Lou (Mattern) Carper, July 19, 1928 – Dec. 13, 2016

Anna Lou Carper, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2016, at home with her loving family by her side.

When Anna was 19, she met and married the love of her life Bernie A. Carper. They were married June 5, 1948, and went on to raise three children during their 67 years of marriage. Her husband, Bernie A., preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2016.

Anna enjoyed riding her Arabian horses, cooking, singing, swimming and playing the piano. She was also an accomplished artist. She had a “one of a kind” sense of humor and always loved a good laugh (especially when reading the comics).

Anna leaves behind, to cherish her memory, son, Bernie G. Carper; daughters, Margie (Ronnie) Good, Bonnie (Sheldon) Juneau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Her beautiful smile and caring ways will forever be remembered.”

A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Spring Valley Community Church, 13955 Spring Valley Lane, Spring Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.