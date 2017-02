George Eredia, 73, born in Prescott, Arizona, born July 10, 1943, passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.



Services will be at Sacred Heart Church on Feb. 24, 2017, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial is at Mountain View Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Hampton Funeral Home and Sacred Heart Church.