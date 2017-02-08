Obituary: Bennjamin Tull Banks

When Bennjamin Tull Banks passed on Jan. 23, 2017, in Bentonville, Arkansas, the world lost a very unique, dynamic individual at a very young age. Benn was born Jan. 28, 1976, in Marin General Hospital in Marin County, California.

He battled cancer for two years and finally was overcome on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Bennjamin could best be described by the 4 D’s: determined, decisive, dedicated, and dynamic. Determined to the degree that he jumped many hurdles to manage to marry the love of his life, Kristianne Westphall. Determined to be a Great Husband and Father, coaching his sons in all sports until he physically was unable. Determined to be successful in business as he loved his job at “Constellation Brands” and worked til he was no longer able to work or see.

His decisiveness was best indicated during the summer of his upcoming senior year of high school. The general manager of the Seattle Mariners met with Benn and his Dad and stated “Benn, I’ve never said this before to someone of your age, but if you commit to working with me when I am in town for the balance of the summer, you will be a very high draft choice in the upcoming draft. Give me your decision tomorrow morning.” Bennjamin decided and when asked the next evening during dinner he replied “I’m going to play college football. I’m dropping baseball to concentrate on football.” He played linebacker at the Air Force Academy.

Dedication: Family, Work, Friends. His friends from all over the U.S. have flooded his family with notes of sorrow. Friends from grade school, high school and college, friends from work, all had the underlying theme: There will NEVER be another Bennjamin Banks.

Dynamic: A person for whom once you met you’d never forget. When he walked into a room his presence was felt.

Bennjamin is survived by his wife, Kristianne; sons, Tristan and Sebastian; his mother, Rebecca Banks; and father, Richard Banks; brothers, Matthew, Adam, Tyler; and sister, Channing Pili (living in Italy); and six nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held in Bentonville at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at noon. A Reception immediately after at Gusano’s in Rogers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tristan & Sebastian Banks College Fund.

