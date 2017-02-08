Letter: Sales tax burden

EDITOR:

I’m the last person in the world to want any increase in the taxes I pay. However, after researching all the options, there is no better or more equitable solution to the city budget shortfall than to pass a three-quarters of a percent sales tax increase dedicated exclusively to paying down the public safety retirement obligations.

Come on, folks. This debt can’t be discharged if the city files for bankruptcy, and anyone who says this is ignoring the truth. This is a shared burden and renters would certainly get charged more per month if it was merely property taxes that went up to pay for this obligation.

The best and fairest way to pay for this is to have everybody with skin in the game and spread the burden.

Bill Sim

Prescott