Column: Trump, pensions, and a possible solution

Many topics, national and local. Short space. Here’s a run through.

• I understand people worry whether terrorists could slip in with refugees. A reasonable concern for a citizen. But a president should be better informed and act in effective ways. We already do extreme vetting of refugees. It takes months and years and is exhaustive. He could have scrutinized that program to see if improvements are needed. He could have learned what was constitutional before acting, but he couldn’t be bothered. That wasn’t showy enough. In dancing on the edges of a constitutional crisis, he dances on the edges of our constitution. He shows not a whit of concern for those whose families have been killed by ISIS, whose lives have been destroyed, and who are running for safety. Presidents have to make tough decisions, but someone with no sense of humanity shouldn’t be making those decisions.

• I understand Trump supporters would like the idea of being firm with our allies, as Trump’s argument with the Australian PM could be taken. But there’s a difference between being tough and just being uninformed and throwing a fit. We and the Australians had previously agreed to exchange refugees. It’s not like the Australian PM just pulled this out of his hat while on the phone. No sense getting mad at him that it already existed. If Trump wants to break the agreement he could start that process normally. To simply be unaware of it and throw a fit is not tough. It’s uninformed, amateurish, and just being a jerk.

• Those items obscured the most dangerous news, of a racist, supremacist, political operative, Steve Bannon, put on the national security council with greater ability to affect policy than the Joint Chiefs. (As with all these topics, see the links online.) A bright red flashing warning of danger.

• Is all of this just Trump’s inexperience? No. How much business savvy, how much common sense does it take to know you’re in a different situation? To include in the loop some experienced people to help achieve goals while avoiding amateur mistakes? It’s not inexperience. It’s disrespect.

I understand some of the reasons people voted for Trump. I hope they can join others in seeing there are reasons to oppose some of his actions and ways.

• Prescott Mayor Oberg held a town hall on the pension problem. I’m not sure it really qualifies as a “town” hall when it wasn’t something council did as a group, but just a chance for the mayor to promote his position. His position is to bring in a southern CA think tank to tell the city what to do. The Reason Foundation is an arm of the Koch brothers organizations. Looking over the positions they’ve taken on pensions over time their not-surprising advice is one word, cut. Cut services, cut pensions, cut what safety workers get. It’s ironic that it’s the free market which will answer that; good workers won’t want to work here. Another Koch brothers’ outfit, ALEC, has been very influential in state policy which has contributed to the education funding crisis. Where Koch advice comes in, outside money and influence often follow.

• A serious effort to bypass the electoral college and elect the president by popular vote has been growing for years, is over halfway to its goal, has been enacted in numerous states and just waiting for enough more states to join to trigger it, easily passed the AZ House last year with bipartisan votes but then died, and is back in the AZ House. Push the legislature to pass the National Popular Vote bill.

• The GOP don’t like steps Obama took to reduce housing segregation. A bill is advancing to roll that back. The rationale is that Obama’s steps would interfere with local zoning decisions. I don’t know if that’s true, but something people can debate. But the GOP bill would outlaw any effort by the federal government to ever hold information, “on community racial disparities or disparities in access to affordable housing.” The bill would insist that we forevermore, and for any purpose, be willfully blind about housing segregation. Even if you don’t like Obama’s efforts, that’s an idiotic way to go about thwarting them. Who is the instigator of this absurd idea? Color me unsurprised; it’s our own Paul Gosar.

Extreme vetting already happens https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/02/01/refugees-are-already-vigorously-vetted-i-know-because-i-vetted-them/ Bannon on the security council, Joint Chiefs access reduced https://thinkprogress.org/trump-bannon-national-security-council-a25f85f73a1f#.ij5p0blmx Bannon's supremacits views http://www.vox.com/2017/1/29/14429984/trump-immigration-order-steve-bannon The breadth of Bannon's policy influence https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/01/30/steve-bannon-is-making-sure-theres-no-white-house-paper-trail-trump-president/ David Koch on the board of the Reason Foundation. The site has lots of pension materials that all aim toward less of a deal for the workers. http://reason.org/trustees_and_officers/ Explanation of National Popular Vote http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/written-explanation Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/234257383651789 Gosar's bill https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/482/text

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.