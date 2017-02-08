Column: Cyber attacks exist in sports, too

Cyber-attacks have become all too common in the United States. Millions of Americans have been victims of identity theft after their personal information was accessed. The most frequent targets of criminals are databases of financial institutions, hospitals and retail outlets, although Ashley Madison also comes to mind.

Unfortunately, the sports world is not immune from such illegal activity. Last week MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a decision in a hacking case involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros. St. Louis was ordered to forfeit two second round draft picks in this year’s draft, numbers 56 and 75 overall and pay $2 million to the Astros.

Over a period of two and one half years beginning in January 2012, former Cardinals scouting

director Chris Correa hacked into the computers of five Astros employees. He was able to access proprietary information, including rankings for players eligible for the draft, scouting reports of prospects, player medical reports and trade discussions the Astros were engaged in.

Correa had worked closely with current Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow when they were together in St. Louis. In July 2016, Correa plead guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer and was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay the Astros $279,000 in restitution.

Correa obtained password information from a laptop that was turned into him by a former Cardinals employee who had followed Luhnow to Houston. Correa then used variations of the passwords on the laptop to gain entry into the Astros’ servers. Investigations by the government and MLB found that Correa acted alone, as improbable as that may seem given that he shared an apartment in spring training with other Cardinals’ executives and regularly worked with them throughout the year.

Manfred was between a rock and a hard place when it came to punishing the Cardinals. He was only too happy to accept that Correa was a “rogue” employee, as the Cardinals referred to him. The commissioner has a long-standing friendship with St. Louis Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr., who chaired the search committee that recommended Manfred for his current position. Yet Manfred had to impose significant punishment on the Cardinals in order to avoid charges of favoritism.

Furthermore, he had to award Houston meaningful compensation after determining that the Astros suffered “material harm” as a result of Correa’s actions, even though Manfred acknowledged that the harm was “not amenable to precise quantification.” In the end, perhaps Manfred satisfied both organizations without unduly angering either of them.

However, if his goal was to impose punishment sufficient to deter similar action in the future, Manfred’s ruling fell far short of the mark. Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said it best at the team’s press conference following the release of the commissioner’s decision: “I think four years in prison (the length of Correa’s sentence) is a deterrent…” The loss of two second round draft picks – the Cardinals forfeited their first round pick when they signed free agent outfielder Dexter Fowler – and $2 million dollars – approximately the amount they will pay Fowler in the first month of the season – hardly qualifies as a deterrent.

Without blaming the victim it was the Astros’ incredible carelessness that allowed Correa to access their computer system. They could have avoided the entire sordid mess if they had followed the urging of computer experts and used strong passwords and changed them frequently. The Astros did neither.

Lest we think this is the first act of cyber espionage in sports, Correa has steadfastly maintained that the Astros hacked the Cardinals’ computer system first, although that allegation hasn’t been substantiated. However, we shouldn’t be so naïve as to think cyber-attacks in sports won’t happen again in the future. Sport is a reflection of society and so long as such illegal activity takes place in the world at large, you can expect to hear about more instances of computer hacking in the sports world.

Kobritz is a former attorney, CPA, Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a Professor in and Chair of the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog: http://sportsbeyondthelines.com. The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Jordan can be reached at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.