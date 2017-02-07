Suspect in Safeway robbery ID'd

Through the collaboration of the Prescott Police and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Prescott Valley Police Department has identified the suspect in the Sunday, Feb. 5, robbery of the Safeway in the 7700 block of Highway 69 in Prescott Valley.

The man police are seeking is Joshua Frederick Bartels, 26, according to a news release. Police are still searching for Bartels, whose last known address was in the 300 block of North Rocking Chair Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

Anyone who may know Bartels is asked to call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.