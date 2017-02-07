Prep Girls' Basketball: Young’s heroics lead Bears over rival Badgers

FLAGSTAFF — The 4A No. 11-ranked Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team escaped rival Prescott, 37-35, on Monday, Feb. 6, to advance to the semifinals of the Grand Canyon Region Tournament.

In an opening-round game at Flagstaff High School, Bradshaw’s Haley Young snapped a 35-35 tie by scoring a layup with four seconds left in regulation. The Bears had called a timeout with 11 seconds remaining to draw up a designed play for Young, who delivered.

Prescott subsequently tried to heave a half-court shot before the buzzer, but Bradshaw intercepted a pass to knock the Badgers out of the single-elimination tourney.

Young finished with a team-high 10 points for third-seeded Bradshaw, which faces the No. 2 seed Flagstaff-No. 7 seed Mohave first-round winner in the semifinals at noon today, Feb. 7, at Flag High. Elah Alvis added eight points and Delaney Clark netted seven points to aid the Bears’ cause.

The sixth-seeded Badgers were led by Heidi Madsen’s nine points and five rebounds. Abby Chartier (eight points, five boards), Heather Sands (seven points, six rebounds), Brittany Resendez (six points, five boards) and Theresa Gutierrez (five points) followed.

The Bears, who went 3-0 against Prescott this season, improved their record to 13-6 overall in power-point games. The Badgers ended their campaign with a 6-12 mark in such contests.

If Bradshaw wins today, the squad from Prescott Valley would qualify for the region championship at 5 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 10, at Flag High’s War Memorial Gym. The region tourney champion receives an automatic berth into the 16-team 4A state tournament, which begins next Tuesday, Feb. 14.

