Prep Boys' Basketball: Mingus knocks out Bears 64-46

FLAGSTAFF — Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ basketball team saw its trying 2016-17 season end in the opening round of the Grand Canyon Region Tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, as Mingus Union cruised to a 64-46 victory over the Bears at Flagstaff High School.

Fourth-seeded Mingus moves on to battle top-seeded host Flagstaff in the semifinals at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at the Eagles’ War Memorial Gym. The winner will advance to the region tournament championship at 7 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 10, at FHS.

On Monday, the fifth-seeded Bears trailed Mingus 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and 38-10 at halftime. Bradshaw outscored the Marauders 36-26 in the second half, but the Bears’ late output wasn’t near enough for a comeback.

“We came out flat, turned the ball over and shot poorly in the first half,” said Bradshaw Mountain assistant coach Blair Hillig, who spoke on behalf of second-year coach Matt Simpson.

Travis Lamb paced the Bears, registering 15 points and nine rebounds. Blake Huntley followed with nine points.

The Grand Canyon Region champion will automatically qualify for the 16-team 4A state tournament, which starts next Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Mingus (7-12 overall record in power-point games), ranked 28th in 4A, must win the region title to make the state playoffs. The Marauders lost in the state quarterfinals in 2016.

No. 33 Bradshaw Mountain ended its season with a 4-14 overall mark in power-point contests, one year after the Prescott Valley school’s program succumbed in the first round at state.

