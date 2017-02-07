Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society — Kaluah

Hi I’m Kaluah. I’m a 5-year, 8-month-old Shepherd mix at Yavapai Humane Society, looking for my fur-ever home. Because I am over 5, my adoption fee is only $45!

I need a loving home, probably best with adults. I’m a very nice girl and house trained, I simply need someone who will take good care of me. I can be an excellent companion for you. And I have really cute ears!

Meet me at the Adoptions Center at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week 11 a.m.-6 p.m.), or call 928-445-2666. You can read my profile at www.yavapaihumane.org too! I am vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.