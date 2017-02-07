Pet Focus: UAF Superstars of the Week - Maya & Java

There is nothing as grand as enjoying your golden years, unless perhaps you can do it with your best friend at your side! That’s how these delightful ladies, Maya, 10, and Java, 7, feel about their relationship. Together since their first adoption, these loving girls are seeking a new forever home to join together. Both are affectionate and personable; they’re also on a shared quest to shed a few pounds and return to their more youthful figures! Because Maya and Java are declawed, they need a home where they will be the only felines. The great news? This duo has saved just enough space in their wonderful friendship for a human or two!

Maya and Java currently reside at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Maya and Java’s adoption fee is $20 each ($40 total) to a UAF approved home. If you have questions about this dynamic duo, you can call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit the UAF website: www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.