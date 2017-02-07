Pet Focus: Catty Shack - Tina Tuxedo

Hi, I’m Tina. I came to the Catty Shack while I was expecting and delivered four babies who have all been adopted. Now it’s my turn to have a home. I am a fluffy long-hair tuxedo girl of about 18 months. I love to play and be petted, but would do better as an only cat or maybe one of two. I love to climb and play with toys. I’m also very good at lap sitting. Come to the Catty Shack to meet me, 609 S. Granite Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t adopt you can volunteer or sponsor me to help with my costs. I’ll be expecting you!