Patriots' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belongs to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson denied that the leader kept a 2005 Super Bowl ring, with its 124 diamonds, that New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft wanted back.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson denied that the leader kept a 2005 Super Bowl ring, with its 124 diamonds, that New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft wanted back.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • HOUSTON (AP) — Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005's Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn't give it back.

    A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft's ring is on display at the Kremlin.

    More like this story