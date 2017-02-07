Obituary: Joseph E. Stiles

Joseph E. Stiles, of Prescott, Arizona, died Jan. 31, 2017. He was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Spring Hill, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Mary Rose (Mariner) Stiles.

A retired educator, professional artist, and a veteran, Mr. Stiles was a secondary school teacher in the Fresno Unified School District for 23 years in Fresno, California. Earlier, he had been an instructor in art at the university level in Kansas. He was a retired member for life of the California Teachers Association and a Sustaining Associate Member of the American Watercolor Society.

He was active in the Prescott Outings Club and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the National Railroad Historical Society. He was a Christian, and also a member of the Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, the Adult Center of Prescott, and the Prescott Corral of Westerners.

He moved to Prescott in 1990 and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Wilbur & Mary Rose Stiles of Prescott. He is survived by one first cousin.

A graveside service with military honors by the United States Army will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Prescott National Cemetery. The family has requested no flowers.

