Letter: Sales tax increase

EDITOR:

Add my voice to Councilwoman Billie Orr’s and others who support increased city sales taxes (partially offset by a decrease in property taxes) with the goal of eliminating Prescott’s public retirement system’s accumulated deficit. However, we need some key details:

1). Taxpayers need fiscal-based assurances that the benefits of these additional revenues won’t serve to rachet up public salaries and/or encourage more generous public retirement formulae — thus costing taxpayers the extra revenues while failing to rid ourselves of the deficit over the next ten years, and;

2). Taxpayers need to understand the details of, once the deficit is paid off, what percentage of the proposed 0.75 percent sales tax increase would remain necessary (after the ten years of pension-fund pay-down) so as to prevent the same pension-fund problem from recurring.

I’d also like to mention that the city’s nearly complete repairs to the western half of Smoke Tree Lane look (and feel) great. But I hope that the eastern half of bumpy, pot-holed Smoke Tree Lane is soon repaired; it’s falling apart. Weight limits for through-traffic need to be put in place as well so this ostensibly residential street isn’t soon a mess again.

Michael P. Rethman

Prescott