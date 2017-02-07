Letter: Political debacle

Editor:

PSPRS is a political debacle.

Councilman Steve Blair: “People have the attitude that we have to live within our means, but it is going to involve some serious choices.” Absolutely, right on both counts! If I do not plan for and save for my retirement, who do you suggest I tap to supplement my income when I determine I did not do a good enough job planning? Perhaps they will vote in a special sales tax or property tax for me. I do not think so! Why then do politicians think they can always tax something to get the money they want? Governments never seem to think they need to live within a budget. Whatever happened to managing to have a surplus at year end?

Former politicians let this short fall situation exist are to blame. It is the current politician’s job to budget for a correction. They knew the problem existed when they ran for office. So do your job. No one said the job would be easy. The general public is not to blame, why should they pay up for inept power-hungry egomaniac politician’s mistake?

I do not believe property taxes are low in Prescott. So I am against homeowners and businesses footing the bill. If additional taxes are needed let it be a sales tax so tourist will help pay, after all, tourist certainly add to our need for police and other services.

Public safety employees deserve their pension, see that they get it. Perhaps future public safety employees can contribute to their own retirement. The Big 3 auto workers unions have worked out that newer hires will receive lesser salary/benefits package then the older workers. There are options other than raising taxes.

Vic Nelson

Prescott