Letter: Electronic bingo

EDITOR:

Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Mohave) has introduced SB 1312 into this Legislative session. This bill, titled “Electronic Bingo,” is one of the very few, if not the only, bill introduced this session that provides new K-12 school funding without raising taxes.

Senator Borrelli’s bill would allow Bingo to be played in taverns, beer and wine bars, as well as enhance the enjoyment of the game at places where the game is now played, such as churches and clubs. It would also allow the players to use electronic technological aids such as bingo minders and other display devices, something that can be used in most other states and in any casino that offers bingo, but not in Arizona.

Electronic bingo is played in states such as Montana and in Minnesota, where it was introduced to help fund the new Minnesota Viking stadium. Senator Borrelli’s bill will allow players throughout Arizona to compete against other players around the state, insuring lots of action and big wins, while at the same time providing much needed revenue for Arizona schools.

Senator Borrelli carefully crafted his bill to make sure the so-called “Poison Pill” in the Arizona State/Tribal Compact was not triggered. Bingo is specifically excluded from the Compact. In addition, according to the C9ompact, games that were legal and regulated by the State of Arizona when the Compacts were signed could continue without triggering the Poison Pill. Bing, as Senator Borrelli points out, was legal and regulated 60 years before the Compact came into existence.

SB1312 calls for 75 percent of the money raised through the measure to be spent on K-12 education, while the balance will go to the Department of Public Safety. Borrelli admits that there are a number of estimates of how much money will be raised, but he points out that electronic gaming in bars in Montana, a state with one-seventh the population of Arizona, contributes nearly $90 million a year to that state in taxes. The industry also accounts for nearly 15,000 jobs.

Senator Borrelli’s bill, if enacted, will contribute much-needed money to the schools and generate hundreds, if not thousands, of new jobs, all without raising taxes. It deserves not only our support, but the support from all our senators and representatives in the Legislature.

Randy Leonard

Greg Mullally

Lake Havasu City