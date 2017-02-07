Kayla Mueller’s parents donate to group they say abandoned her

ABOUT MSF Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) strives to help people worldwide where the need is greatest, delivering emergency medical aid to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care.

How much pain and love can one yesterday hold?

Two years ago yesterday, aid worker Kayla Mueller was killed in an airstrike in Syria where she was being held captive by terrorists. But February 6, 2017 was a new yesterday thanks to a surprising move by her parents.

On the second anniversary of Kayla’s death her Prescott parents, Marsha and Carl Mueller, announced they are donating $120,000 in her name to the group they criticized for not doing enough to save their daughter after she was kidnapped.

Plans for the donation and the dissolution of Kayla’s Hands, the charitable foundation the Muellers started, were announced at the aid group’s New York office.

Donations to Kayla’s Hands poured in last August following an ABC News “20/20” documentary called “The Girl Left Behind.” Marsha said she and her husband Carl were praying to know what Kayla would want them to do.

Speaking from their hotel in New York, Marsha told the Courier, “Above the computer in our home office there is a Doctors Without Borders map. Every day as I was working on Kayla’s Hands I would look up and see that map and think about how much respect Kayla had for Doctors Without Borders. She believed in the work they were doing.”

Doctors Without Borders is known overseas by its French acronym MSF, for Médecins Sans Frontières.

“I kept asking Kayla, we have this money, and we want to give it to someone who can do the most good,” Marsha said. “Doctors Without Borders does such great work all over the world. They are the ones that came to talk to us. We really got to know them. When they offered to create an endowment for Kayla’s Hands, and that they wanted to do more, it just felt like the perfect fit.”

Marsha said they became very close to the executive director of the New York MSF branch and staff.

“The director said that when they go out in the field they will take Kayla’s Hands — the compassion that Kayla had and her desire to serve others. He said that they have the same vision.”

When asked how they might respond to people who are critical of Kayla’s decision to go to Aleppo to do aid work, Carl replied, “We are asked that question and I never really know how to respond to it. Why would Kayla go to such a dangerous place and do what she did? I think I’ll now tell them, ‘If you have to ask that question you will never understand. Some people have the heart to go out and make a difference in this world, and some don’t.’”

“By donating to Doctors Without Borders, we can ensure Kayla’s legacy of healing is continued and that her spirit will remain out in the world. This gesture is a reflection of Kayla’s heart,” the Mueller family said in a statement.

Carl said they were able to speak to the whole staff at the New York office and explain their decision. “I told them it was never our intention to harm Doctors Without Borders. A lot of people saw that interview on 20/20 and stopped donating to them. We only wanted to hold them accountable for the decision they made to leave a fellow humanitarian behind to be tortured and raped.

But the Muellers do not want to hold onto the mistakes of yesterday.

“They’ve accepted their responsibility in this, and they have created this wonderful endowment that can go on for 20 years.”

“There was a lot of chaos at that time, and I don’t think it would happen again,” Marsha said. “We’ve all learned a lot. What this does for us today is we can now concentrate on bringing Kayla home. Anyone that has anything of Kayla’s, or information they can share with us, we want anything that belongs to Kayla — including memories — to come home.”

Jason Cone, executive director of Doctors Without Borders’ New York office said, “MSF expresses its deepest sympathies to Kayla’s family and friends. We mourn her passing and we are honored to help keep her memory alive.”

“This is what this county needs right now,” Carl said. “We all need to come together and be part of the solution.”

