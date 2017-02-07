Clubs & Meetings: Feb. 7-13

ADDICTION GROUPS

AA groups meet at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

AA–11th Step at 7 p.m. Monday.

AA–Back to Basics at 9 a.m. Saturday.

AA–Candle Lite 7 p.m. Sunday.

AA–CMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

AA–CODA meets 6:30 p.m. Monday.

AA–Cover to Cover 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

AA–I Am Woman at 9 a.m. Monday and Friday.

AA–Lazy Birds meets 10:30 a.m. Sunday

AA–Lunch Bunch at noon daily.

AA–Rarely Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday.

AA–Rush Hour at 5:30 p.m. daily.

AA–Safe Harbor Speakers 7 p.m. Saturday.

AA–Spiritual Awakening at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

AA-12 step meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-499-8643.

AA Blue Book step study, noon Fridays at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 101. 928-776-0766.

AA meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the Step One Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, meeting room 1. Jerry 928-202-1134.

AA Step Study meeting noon Sundays at Bradshaw Senior Community, 133 Bradshaw Drive, first floor dining room, Prescott.

AA Sunny Days, noon Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Al Anon for Parents of Children with Addictions, 4:30 p.m. downstairs, First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. Contact 928-713-4659.

Awakening Awareness Discussion Group meets Monday to enhance one’s understanding. 928-771-0535.

Chino Valley Al-Anon Family Group meets 7 p.m. Mondays at 318 Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, in the group room.928-446-8758.

Crystal Meth Anonymous (CMA) 8 p.m. Friday at First Southern Baptist Church, 20172 E. Pinto Drive, Cordes Lakes. 928-632-9689.

Dual Recovery Anonymous (DRA), 7 p.m. Monday at 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. 928-776-4631.

GamAnon meets 6 p.m. Fridays at the VA domiciliary, Building 151, Prescott. 928-443-1081.

Gamblers Anonymous at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Step One Center, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-7318.

Incest Survivors Anonymous Meeting, noon Saturday at Safe Harbor, downstairs room, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. Bring a teddy bear.

Narcotics Anonymous – Rising with the Ravens, 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Granite Creek Park. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – A New Light, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Gratitude Too Group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – The Sunset Group, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Feelings, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89N, Building 151, Prescott. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Lava Love, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Biscuits and Gravy, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Tuesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, family room, upper level, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-899-6406.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Wednesday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Room 1, Prescott Valley. Florence, 928-759-3578.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Friday at Unity Education Center, 141 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Sandy, 928-445-7240.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday Acupuncture Center, 1559 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Bonnie, 928-541-1956.

Recovery International, 4 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sebrina, 925-5026 or www.recovery-inc.com.

Recovering Couples Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Union Station, 114 Union St.

Rejoice and Recovery for Women at 7 p.m. Monday, Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 114 S. Marina St. Pat, 928-300-2095.

S-Anon meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8240 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, in the basement. cconaway2011@gmail.com.

Seniors in Sobriety at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Serenity Seekers Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. 928-772-0970.

Si usted ó un familiar tiene problemas con el alcohol. Nosotros le pedemos ayudar, llame a Alcoholicos Anonimos del condado Yavapai. Al telefono 928-771-0457. Sesiones en Español. (Miércoles).

12-Step Spiritual Recovery Group meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Serenity, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Prescott Valley. Deacon Paul Pounds, 928-533-7349.

Workaholics Anonymous meets noon Thursday at 1040 Whipple St., Building 300, Room 335, Prescott. 928-308-8412.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Arizona Old Time Fiddler free concert, 1 to 3 p.m. 3rd Sunday, Prescott Valley Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle. 928-772-5737.

Business Network International (BNI) Thursday Morning Money Makers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday at J&B’s Restaurant in Prescott. Abe, 928-713-1563.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206 cadets meets at 6 p.m., Thursday Prescott Airport administration building, second floor. Open to young men and women ages 12-21. 928-415-1506.

Communication Practice Group, inspired by cNVC.org, meets Tuesdays on Willis Street in Prescott. Improve speaking compassionately. gk1@netwrx.net.

Community Drum Circle, 7 to 8:30 p.m. 3rd Sunday at Peaceful Heart Hearing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-301-6526 or email mpclare@yahoo.com.

Convention of States, (COS) meets 3rd Sunday at 10100 Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 760-885-1174.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

Course in Miracles Spiritual Study Group meets 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Prescott Valley. Karen, 928-227-1428.

Daughters of the British Empire, Rosslyn Chapel Chapter 11 a.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott area, Roslyn, 928-237-1113.

Dewey Classic Cruisers 4 p.m. 2nd Saturday April-September in the parking lot west of Sonic in Prescott Valley. Bob, 928-775-2503.

Free Skool Weekly Discussion Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday; Socrates Café meets 5 p.m. Monday at The Catalyst Infoshop, 109 N. McCormick St. in the McCormick Arts District. 928-443-8525.

Friends of Prescott Valley’s Future, 6 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Chi Town Pizza, 8198 E. Spouse Road, Prescott Valley. Tom, 928-772-4146.

Garden Club meets 1:30 p.m. the 2nd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room. 928-759-6193.

German for Everyone, 5 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 Rosser St. Information: 928-778-3000.

GMO-Free Prescott, 8 a.m. Thursdays. For location, email gmofreeprescott@gmail.com; gmofreeprescottaz.org.

Granite Peak Forum (Wednesday Morning Discussion: Politics and Religion Group), 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Davis Hall in the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation facility, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. This weekly politics/religion/current events gathering is an ongoing open discussion welcoming people of all faiths. Dr. Goodie Berquist is the moderator. 928-541-0000.

High Noon Toastmasters of Prescott meets noon Wednesday at the Aztlan Masonic Lodge, 1029 Willow Creek Road, third floor. DeeAnn, 928-713-8305.

Mankind Project Open Circle for Men meets 4 p.m. Sundays in downtown Prescott. Roger, 928-533-9611, www.arizona.mkp.org.

Mile High Old Time Fiddlers free concert 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Sunday at Orchard RV Ranch, 11250 Highway 69, Dewey. Mary 928-237-8930.

GAMES/HOBBIES

Military Order of the Purple Heart meets 1 p.m. the 2nd Friday at Dr. Cameron K. McKinley Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Prescott.

Mindfulness Practice meets noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. 602-791-0840; PatriciaPritchess.com.

NACOG-Business Assistance Center, Orientations, 10 a.m. Mondays at 221 N. Marina St., Prescott. 928-778-1422.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Bradshaw Mountain Unit, Prescott, meets 2nd Saturday. Anne, 928-237-5603.

Occupy Prescott, in solidarity with Occupy Wall Street, meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza. 928-771-9426.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity orientation for people interested in volunteering 5 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at First Christian Church, 1230 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gail, 928-445-8003 ext. 14

Prescott Antique Auto Club Workdays, 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Area Socially Responsible Business Network at 11:30 a.m., Thursday Prescott College Crossroads Center. Mary Lin, 928-717-2990.

Prescott Computer Society meets 3 times a month on Saturdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Frontier Rotary Club meets noon Tuesdays at Plaza Bonita on Gurley St., Prescott. 928-710-2369.

Prescott Insight Mediation meets 6:30 p.m. open sit; 7 p.m. formal sit with guided meditation; 7:45 p.m. brief talk and discussion, every Tuesday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottinsightmeditation.org or email doris@prescottinsightmeditation.org.

Prescott Kiwanis Club meets noon Thursdays at the Hotel St. Michael, Banquet Room, Prescott. Information: 928-445-8700.

Prescott Noon Lions meet at noon Wednesday for lunch at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottnoonlions.org.

Prescott Oneness Blessing, meets 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at 537 S. Cortez, Prescott. Jade, 928-777-8877.

Prescott Saddle Club Rides Saturdays.

Prescott Sunrise Lions meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Waffles and More in Prescott.

Prescott Sunup Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hotel St. Michael Ballroom on the square in Prescott. 928-443-1356.

Prescott Toastmasters at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona St., Prescott. (Does not meet on holidays.) Wendy Kircher, 309-335-0984 or Jessica Stickel, 920-470-5156.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Sally B’s Café, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-925-6895.

Prescott Valley Rotary Club at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Room 3, Prescott Valley. 928-925-5068.

Prescott Valley Toastmasters meet 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Prescott Valley Hampton Inn, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, ground floor conference room.

Pro-Net meets at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Allan Blaker, 928-237-3074.

Thursday, at Prescott Public Library, Founders Room A, 215 E. Goodwin St. Autumn, 928-460-2342

Rotary Club of Prescott at noon Friday, Casa Bonita, Best Western Prescottonian, 1317 E. Gurley St. 928-710-3466.

Scottish American Military Society (SAMS) Post 1297 meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Commander Don Klein, 928-277-5608.

Shopping Trips leave Northern Arizona Vision and Hearing Loss Center, 440 N. Washington, in Prescott on 2nd Friday. 928-778-0055.

Song of the Pines, (Sweet Adelines, Inc.), meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.sotpchorus.org.

Spiritual Awakening Fellowship (SUBUD) 8 p.m. Monday at Territorial Courthouse, 130 N. Cortez, Prescott. 928-443-1580.

Spiritual Connections Group, meets 6 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday in Prescott Valley. Facilitated by Sue Broome. Location: 608-239-9026

The Spot…a Child’s Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.thespotmuseum.org.

TM Meditators, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Bump Room. 928-771-9212.

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter of Prescott, 11 a.m. Saturdays in Jan., March, May, Sept. and Nov. at Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Betsy, 928-443-9747.

United States Submarine Veterans Organization meets 2nd Saturday. Jack, 928-759-9544 or 928-533-4689.

We the People of Prescott Valley, dedicated to an involved community, meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at Casa Bonita Restaurant, 8280 E. Spouse. Tom, 928-772-4146.

Writing Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 505 S. Cortez, Small Conference Room, Prescott. Victoria, 928-533-4290; Teri at the WYGC, 928-445-5211.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers, 4 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday April through October at Little Dealer, Little Prices, www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers, noon to 3 p.m. 2nd Saturday November through March at Texas Roadhouse, 3010 Gateway Blvd. Gary, 928-362-7355 or www.yccaz.org.

GAMES/HOBBIES

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, at noon Sunday, a non-profit historical re-enactment group. 928-710-2220.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, combat practice, at 2 p.m. Sunday in Memory Park on Highway 89 in Chino Valley. 928-533-7361 or 928-636-8273.

Antelope Hills Ladies Niner’s Golf Club meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Andrea Byers, 928-636-9485; abcbyers@reagan.com.

Ballroom Dance Party 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bingo doors open at 6 p.m., start time is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Bingo 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday early bird games and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928- 772-3337.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Villages at Lynx Creek. 928-759-7293.

Bingo, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest. 928-772-3700.

Bingo, at 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Cordes Lakes Community Center.

Bingo, 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bridge Club at noon Friday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Bridge Games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Canasta 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Cribbage, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337.

Desert Rose Line Dancing, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Casa Senior Center, Prescott Valley. Sue 928-775-8691.

Early Bird Lady Bowlers League, 10 a.m. Thursday at Plaza Bowl, Gurley St., Prescott. New season starts Aug. 11. Linn, 928-445-2166.

Elks Bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Friday Night Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest only. 928-772-3700.

High Desert Artists of Chino Valley, meets 1 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, Chino Valley. Judy Lewis, 928-636-0358, jglewis66@gmail.com.

High Mountain Chordsmen, a men’s acapella chorus and Barbershop harmony meets 7 p.m. Thursday. Men of all ages welcome. www.highmountainchords.men.org.

Hometown Walkers 10 a.m. Monday and Friday meet at the Gazebo on the Prescott Courthouse Square. Walks are about one hour. Sponsored by: People Who Care and Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Horseshoe Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Park, 8569 E. Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley. John Nay, 928-379-1922.

Mahjong, 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Mile High Horseshoe Group 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May-June; August-September) at Horseshoe Courts at Watson Lake Park, Cal, 928-533-6519.

Mile-Hi Squares dance lessons, 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish Sharon, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com or Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Bradshaw Mountain Unit, Prescott, meets 2nd Saturday. Anne, 928-237-5603.

Northern Arizona Porcelain Art Guild at 10 a.m. Monday alternating between Cottonwood, Pine Shadows Clubhouse or Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-634-3400.

Pinochle, 12:30 Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 778-3000; or Arnie, 928-717-2769.

Pinochle 12:30 p.m. Thursday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Pocket Billiards, 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Chess Club meets 2 p.m. Monday and Saturday at the Wild Iris Coffee House.

Prescott Computer Society Digital Photo Applications 1 p.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Dave, 928-776-9198 or www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library Photography Group meets 9:30 to noon 2nd Saturday at PVPL, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley, Crystal Room, 3rd floor. Lynn McNeill, 928-759-6191; Jolanta Feliciano, 928-759-3042.

Ruffles ‘n Rawhide Dance Club, partner dance lessons 6 to 7 p.m.; line dance lessons from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at the Humboldt Unified School District, Building 200, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-925-4786. rufflesnrawhidedanceclub@gmail.com. www.rufflesnrawhidedanceclub.org.

Scottish American Military Society (SAMS) Post 1297 meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Commander Don Klein, 928-277-5608.

Scrabble Game Group, 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Social Bridge at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Tri-City Table Tennis Club meets noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Fitness for $10, 3600 Ranch Drive, Prescott, close to Costco. 928-642-0101.

Wood Bee Carvers 8 a.m. 2nd Saturday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Highway 89 and Ruger Road, Prescott. Larry, 928-445-8794 or Roy, 928-759-2366.

Yavapai Flute Circle, meets noon to 3 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-710-2383; schiller@commspeed.net.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Mingus Café, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Low impact classes. 928-759-8800.

Gentle Fitness Exercise, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Happy Trails Hiking Group meets 9 a.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesday March and April and 8 a.m. May through October. pccaz.org.

Medicare Counseling appointments only 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Hiking Club is a hiking and social organization formed for the pleasure of hiking with others and enjoying the out of doors. For information about joining the club and about our hikes visit prescotthikingclub.org or email prescotthikingclub@gmail.com.

Prescott Outings Club, 8 or 9 a.m. Saturday Two levels: vigorous is 6-10 miles; moderate is 5-7 miles; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a moderate pace 3-mile hike. Bill, 928-708-0843 or Jim, 928-445-0761; schedule: http://prescottoutingsclub.webs.com/.

TOPS – Chino Valley meets 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. 928-636-9406.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), Dewey meets 8 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-775-3661.

TOPS – PV, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or TOPS.org.

TOPS – PV, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. 928- 775-5896.

TOPS - Spring Valley 8 a.m. Thursday; 928-632-8263 or 928-632-7431.

TOPS 0064 - Prescott meets 9:45 a.m. Friday at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Rosemarie 928-963-0609.

Trekabout Walking Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday Hikes from 1 to 4 miles. YMCA and Yavapai County Health Department. Information: Libby 928-777-1551.

SINGLES/SOCIAL

American Legion Post 6 breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday at 202 S. Pleasant St. (corner of Pleasant and Goodwin), Prescott. All veterans are welcome. 928-778-6628.

American Legion Post 78 fish fry, 5 p.m. Friday 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-8028.

Friendship First program meets Wednesday for first through twelfth grade at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Fannin 928-499-1754.

Senior Men’s Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday 928-445-5211 ext. 2672.

Tri-City Singles Social Organization meets 11 a.m. Saturday in the food court at the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.tricitysingles.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families – a 12-step program – meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, south off Gurley on Arizona Street, Prescott. 928-777-9221.

Al-Anon 12 Step 7 p.m. Thursday the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Janie, 928-636-9168.

Al-Anon for Friends and Families 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Al-Anon Sisters in the Spirit (women only), 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Info: Jackie, 928-776-8173.

Al-Anon Sisters in Recovery Meeting, 10 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, Simon Room, 505 W. Gurley St. This is a closed meeting for Women only, Book Study "Journey to Personal Freedom." Info: Barb, 928-925-8931.

Al-Anon Steps to Serenity, noon Tuesdays, and Steps to Serenity Newcomers meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Prescott United Methodist, 505 W. Gurley St., Simon Room. 602-315-0580.

Al-Anon Strength and Hope Meeting, for family and friends of alcoholics, 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Jane 928-443-5998.

Al-Anon Workday AFG, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Valley Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Health Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona, Prescott. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association support group for veterans and their families at 1:30 p.m. Friday Prescott VA Medical Center, ECRC Room A-205, 500 N. Highway 89. 928-771-9257.

Anti-Bullying in the Workplace Support Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Friday at 1883 Sherwood Drive, Prescott. Carol, 928-771-9207 or email carolinaschaeffer1952@yahoo.com.

Bereavement Group meetings 3 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Arizona Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. 928-445-2221.

Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3771; junep@cableone.net.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-4389, 928-899-8883 or 928-225-0365; pastor@pvnazarene.org or nancy1240@aol.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. Tuesday at 422 W. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-420-3071.

CoDA (Co-Dependents Anonymous) meets 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. Second St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 928-759-2253.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group potluck at 6 p.m. Friday 440 N. Washington Ave. 928-778-0055.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 520-831-0264.

Domestic Violence Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Spanish support group. Siri or Carmen, 928-775-0669.

Free Healing Grief Self-Help; pre-registration required, 928-227-8184; Learn more at www.maryannekelly.com/healing-grief-groups.html.

Grandparents Support Group, meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 29 at Prescott Business Center. Susan Kullman, 928-445-0231.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stones, 6719 E 2nd St., Suite C, Prescott Valley. 928- 632-0111.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive, Pronghorn Ranch, Prescott Valley. 928-632-0111.

Grief and the Forgotten Caregiver is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Presented by the Area Agency on Aging and Good Samaritan Society. 877-251-3500.

Miracles Can Happen. Are you alone and pregnant? For confidential support, all religious beliefs welcome; 928-300-2335; happyheart2335@gmail.com; www.happyheartmiracles.com.

Nar-Anon, support group for family and friends of drug addicts, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley Street.

Ofrecemos grupos de apoyo en Español para mujeres con respeto a la violencia doméstica, si están interesados por favor de llamar a Carmen al 928-775-0669.

Parents Helping Parents: Al-Anon Family Group for Parents of Alcoholics/Addicts, meets 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. 928-541-1739.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL), 6 p.m. Monday at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Info: Patti, 928-778-0279.

Prescott Valley Caregivers Support Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 928-445-5211 ext. 199.

Monday at the Prescott Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Suite A. Vicki Pippin, 928-778-3469 ext. 5546.

Survivors of Incest Anonymous – for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mark, 928-308-3955.

TM Checking, meditation group, meets 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Bump Room. Sue Campbell, 928-771-9212.

Tri City Weight Loss Surgery support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley; Teri Hill 928-772-9039 or www.tricitywls.com.

Women’s Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peaceful Heart Healing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-632-8124.

Women and Aging Support Group meets 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 141 S. McCormick, Suite 103, Prescott. RSVP: 928-445-0231.