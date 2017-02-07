Classes For The Taking: Week of Feb. 6

A Good Yarn and Fiber Creek, 371 Garden St., Suite D, Prescott, offers classes in knitting and crochet, wheel spinning and weaving, 928-717-1774.

Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. offers beginning German, technology tutoring, yoga, tai chi, Zumba, belly dance, jazz, ballet, Latin dances, ballroom dances, line dances, senior aerobics, bridge, canasta, mahjong and cribbage; 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org; fun exercise class, 928-642-6566.

Aikido Kids, at 609 W. Gurley St. 928-771-9478.

American Red Cross certification classes, Heartwell CPR and First Aid Training, LLC, 928-772-1077, heart_well@juno.com.

Art Store, 537 N. Sixth St., #E, Prescott, offers kids art classes, adult-level drawing, pastels, watercolor painting, oil painting, ceramics, colored pencil, life drawing studio and sculpture classes. 928-443-0749; www.artstore.frameandi.com.

Belly dance Classes, www.ustadzaazra.com; 928-275-3938.

BeMoved®, Gentle BeMoved®, Heller Barre Practice®, monthly Tap workshop, many other technique dance forms by request, privates and choreography - Mary Heller, marychoreographer.com - 208-310-9913.

Blue Dragon Zen Center, 8474 E. Tracy Drive, Prescott Valley, offers dharma study and meditation; 928-642-3659.

CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley, offers Tai Chi, art classes, gentle exercise; 928-772-3337.

Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-778-2531 offers free financial education classes (front desk, ext. 54011).

Chess lessons for all ages, 928-778-1111.

Chino Valley Library offers downloading e-books; 928-636-2687.

Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, offers acrylic painting classes; Judy, jglewis66@gmail.com, 928-636-0358.

Clay Sculpture with Connie Foss; offering Adult Clay Sculpture and Kids’ Clay Sculpture classes; 928-778-4742.

CPR and First Aid Classes, offered in Prescott; www.NewLifena.com, 928-445-5024.

Creative Writing Workshop, knowing what must get into Chapter 1 so your manuscript is not tossed into the dreaded "dead file." Author Dorothy Cora Moore, 928-778-1211.

Dance Classes by Andy Smith, at Yavapai College, beginning ballroom rhythm, smooth, West Coast Swing, waltz workshop, tango workshop; www.yc.edu.

Desert Rose Line Dancing, at Casa Senior Center in Prescott Valley; Sue, 928-775-8691.

English Country Dance, Granite Peak Hall, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-227-2656.

Emergence Care at Aloha Emergence Care at the Grove, 119 Grove Ave., Prescott. 928-445-9646; emergencecare.com.

Family Law Division of Prescott Courthouse, offers a Divorce 101 Program; 928-771-3312.

French Lessons, Nadia Clark, 928-759-0955.

Funeral Consumers Alliance of Arizona, www.TucsonFunerals.org; TusconFunerals@gmail.org.

Fusion of Movement, 6401 E. 2nd St., Suite D&E, Prescott Valley; offers dance, fitness, karate – all ages.

German for Beginners, the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.928-642-6566.

Heartwell CPR and First Aid Training LLC, 928-772-1077. Classes on CPR, Basic Life Support, wilderness, baby sitting, blood-borne pathogens, responding to emergencies.

Heavenlyoga, 2057 Heavenly Place, Prescott, offers Hatha flow, gentle Hatha, Yin yoga, Karen at 928-443-9723, www.heavenlyoga.com.

His 'n Hers Pilates, 2074 Willow Creek Road, Suite C, Prescott. 273-1353; www.hisnherspilates.com.

How-To Workshops, at the Home Depot, 1941 E. Highway 69, Prescott, 928-771-8467; and 5500 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, 928-777-2400 or www.homedepot.com/clinics.

IndepenDance Performing Arts Studio, 8623 E. Spouse Drive, Prescott Valley, offers hip hop, ballet, tap, jazz, theater, voice and piano, Zumba; 928-772-2100, www.azindependance.com.

Independent Living Skills Training for Visually Impaired and Blind, Georgeanne Hanna, 928-775-5857.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts, 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, offers sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, cake decorating, knitting, crocheting, painting, art, drawing, jewelry classes and kids classes, 928-443-1803.

Karate for all ages, located in the Taylor Hicks Elementary school gym, Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30 for youth, 6:30 for adults. $75 per month, sign up for one month and get the first week for free! Head instructor Sensei V. Young, eighth-degree black belt. Call 928-851-6966 for more info.

Kat Kirby, 2KatStudios, mosaics, collage; 619-977-2345; www.2KatStudios.com.

Kinetic Kids: Imaginative Play and Movement, at Mountain Spirit Co-op, 107 N. Cortez St., Prescott; 928-713-76622.

Life Connections Pregnancy Help Center, 7875 E. Florentine Road, Suite C, Prescott Valley, offers "Earn While You Learn" classes on all aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, child rearing and post abortion healing; 928-227-3130.

Line Dance Lessons with Ruth and Sue, offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at Pine Cone Inn; 928-713-5021.

Lotus Bloom Yoga Studio, 777 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, offers all levels classes, basic and beginning classes, gentle yoga, chair yoga, and vinyasa flow classes. Please call 928-499-1553 for visit www.lotusbloomyoga.com for more information.

Lynx Creek Cloggers, in the cafeteria, 551 First St., Prescott, 928-445-0792.

Michael’s Arts and Crafts offers cake decorating, crochet and knitting, jewelry, scrapbooking and more. 928-771-8848, www.Michaels.com.

Mile-Hi Squares offers square dance lessons at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Time: Thursday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. Instructor: Dan Nordbye. New sessions begin in September and February. Contact: Farrish at farrishsharon@gmail.com, 928-899-3631; or Jack at jackminter@yahoo.com, 602-751-3147. www.mile-hisquares.org.

Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N Alarcon St., Prescott, offers art classes/workshop for ages 15 and up year around, and younger children during the summer. At MountainArtistsGuild.org, click on the "Workshop" tab to see adult workshops, and for older teens and children go to to the "Classes" tab to see the dates/class details and make reservations.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Bradshaw Mountain Unit, offers classes in conducting a successful meeting; update your skills according to Robert’s Rules of Order. Anne 928-237-5603.

Nectar Apothecary, 219 W. Gurley St., Prescott, offers Herbal Product Making, Introductory Herbal and Medicinal Herb classes. 928-445-4565; www.nectarapothecary.com/classes.

New Horizon Disability Empowerment Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley, offers computer classes for all skill levels. Deborah, 928-772-1266 ext. 301.

New Life offers community CPR and First Aid classes in Prescott and Prescott Valley, 928-445-5024.

Northern Arizona Chapter (NAC) of the Arizona Dressage Association (ADA), at American Ranch, Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, offers classes in traditional dressage, western dressage, gaited horse dressage, vintage rider (60+), lead line and more; www.nacofada.com.

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at Yavapai College offers classes on a variety of subjects including literature, music, health, films, comparative religion, history, politics and more. 928-717-7634; www.yc.edu/prescottolli.

Painting Class, at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road; Judy, 928-636-0358; jglewis66@gmail.com.

Parenting Class, 928-771-3544 or ParentsAZ.org.

Piano, Ms. America’s Piano Studio, your home or hers, 928-308-3206.

Prescott International Folk Dance, at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-445-7804.

Prescott Parks & Rec offers Adventure Boot camp for Women, prescottbootcamp.com; Women’s Beginning Running Group at Ken Lindley Park, 802-688-4511; Flow Yoga with Bri at 824 E. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-899-9939, www.devahealingcenter.org; and Feng Shui at 824 E Gurley St. 928-554-5820.

Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., offers Job Help Hub; Conversational Spanish; Writing Workshop; Job Help Hub; Basic Computer Skills and Help Lab; eReader Mentor Sessions; Basic Internet Skills; Basic Word Processing Skills; Genealogy Mentor Sessions. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, 928-759-3090, parks@pvaz.net, offers Learn Guitar, Bass and Ukelele; ballet, jazz and tap;.Zumba kids; beginner hula; hula-advanced; karate; Latin rhythm; Move It full body exercise; tai chi; world tai chi day; Zumba; and AM yoga; 928-759-3090.

Prescott West Coast Swing Dance Club and Classes, 1962 Shadow Valley Drive, Prescott, offers beginner, intermediate and open dancing; 928-445-8997; PrscottBallroom@gmail.com.

Quilt ‘N Sew Connection, 6546 E. Second St., Suite A, Prescott Valley, offers embroidery, quilting, sewing, 928-775-9580.

Real Estate Licensing class, 6717 E. Second St., Suite D, Prescott Valley, 928-499-7970; www.winnschoolofrealestate.com.

Ruffles 'n Rawhide Dance Club, Humboldt Unified School District, Cafeteria, building 200, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley, offers partner dance, line dance lessons. 928-925-4786; rufflesnrawhidedanceclub@gmail.com; www.rufflesnrawhidedanceclub.org.

Salsa Arizona School of Dance, 610 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, offers all ballroom dances, Latin, in American and International styles; 928-899-1589, www.salsaarizonaschoolofdance.com.

Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott offers free computer lab and individualized Instruction for all skill levels. Open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 928-778-0150, ext. 115.

Sentient Rhythms, at ‘Tis Arts Center and Gallery, third floor, 105 S. Cortez St., Prescott, 928-775-0223 or visit sentientrhythms.com.

Share the Gospel Training, at 212 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. 480-227-4082.

Spiritual Oasis, 716 N. Montezuma, offers Angel Card Party, Sue Broome, 608-239-9026.

Step Up for Kids offers trainings for new parents in their 4th trimester and beyond; Devin McKinley, 928-710-8622.

Studio Three, 1440 W. Gurley St., Prescott, offers weaving, spinning, knitting and crochet, 928-778-0307.

Summer’s DanceWorks, 843 Miller Valley Road, Prescott offers classes in hip hop, jazz, tap, ballet, swing kids and tots, mommy and me, kinderdance, teen salsa, creative movement, teen swings; partner dancing: swing/country and Latin, clowning and musical theater, 928-583-7277 or www.summersdanceworks.com.

Swing Fire Dance with James Azalinn, offers East Coast and 6 count Swing, Jitterbug at Fusion of Movement, 6401 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley; 623-206-7473.

Switch Dance Studio, 540 Sixth St., Prescott, offers ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and Hip Hop, 928-308-1311, www.switchdancestudio.com.

T.E.C.H. (Teen Elder Computer Help), offered at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Teen Room. Michele, 928-759-6196; Shelbie, 928-759-3038.

Tai Chi and Qigong at Qigong Tai Chi Studio, Gurley and Summit Ave., Prescott; 928-308-4648.

Tae Kwon Do offered at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, in the Fellowship Hall, 2820 Pleasant View Drive, for ages 6 to 17 years. 928-772-7218.

Tennis/Tennis Drills, offered at the Armory, Cathy Low at 928-308-1008 or pclow@cableone.net; at Prescott High School, Cathy Low at 928-308-1008 or pclow@cableone.net; Bradshaw Mountain High School, Joe Borzello at 415-722-1276; Yavapai College, Cathy Low at 928-308-1008 or pclow@cableone.net.

That New Gallery, an Artists Cooperative, Prescott Gateway Mall, next to the Dillard’s mall entrance, Prescott; offers fiber clay classes, expressive arts for healing, parent/child water colors, beginning water color, mixed media workshop, and beginning acrylic painting; 928-445-0788; thatnewgallery.com.

‘Tis Art Center STEPS Art School for Children offers free art classes for ages 4-7 and 8-11; 235 N. Marina St., Prescott; www.tisartgallery.com/art-classes, 928-776-1087.

Tri-City School of Music offers private lessons in guitar, piano and voice; Lise, 928-717-2555, www.tri-citymusic.net.

Tribal Style Belly dance in Prescott. www.troupesalamat.com; 480-420-6592.

Tune It Up, 8349 E. Spouse Drive, Prescott Valley, musical instrument lessons, 928-772-5761.

U2CanPaint, at the Hobby Lobby in Prescott Valley, offers wet-on-wet oil classes and fun home parties, 928-541-1049 or www.U2CanPaint.com.

Veterans Upward Bound program offers math, composition, computers, Spanish, science and more at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-717-7686.

Volante Academy of the Arts, Prescott Valley, offers private lessons in guitar and piano; Jan Luke at 928-772-1218.

Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, garden classes; 928-445-4159.

Women’s Self Defense once-a-month class, 6570 E. 6th St., Prescott Valley; www.prescottkarate.com; 928-308-8001.

Writing Workshop to help the novelist/storyteller develop a tight plot and memorable characters. Dorothy Cora Moore, 928-778-1211.

YMCA Dance Department, 750 Whipple St., Prescott, offers rhythmic gymnastics, ballet@prescottymca.org, pre-ballet, ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical and hip-hop; Trisha Soriano at trisha.soriano@prescottymca.org; 928-445-7221, ext. 2393

Yoga for all levels, at Bend Hot Yoga, 434 W. Goodwin St., Prescott. Heated and non-heated practices. 928-277-4430; www.bendhotyogaprescott.com.

Yoga Basics; Discover your perfect self, at 'Tis Art Gallery, 3rd floor, 105 S. Cortez, Prescott. 216-387-0329.

Yoga classes for Veterans, at Lotus Bloom Yoga, 777 Hillside, Prescott; Martha Bond, 707-290-0011; yoga@yogabond.com.

Yoga Shala in Prescott, offers Yoga Teacher Training; www.YogaShalaArizona.com, 928-443-8973.