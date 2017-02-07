Chiefs dethrone Rams at Prescott Valley Event Center

PRESCOTT VALLEY — After a few years on top, the Rams were dethroned by the Chiefs in the championship game of the Prescott Valley Event Center Adult Hockey league on Monday, Feb. 6.

Though tied at the end of the first period, Adrian Galassi scored, assisted by Andrew Weiner and Louie Lizza to get the Chiefs ahead at 12:15, a lead the team would maintain through the rest of the game. That divide would be furthered by Ryan Perea with assists from Travis Fitch and Ryan Sirin not even a minute later at 12:06. The Chiefs won 8-4.

The Rams scored the first goal of the game at 14:10 with Rich Poynor and Doug Forey assisting Jarrett Shoemaker, which the chiefs tied at 9:36 by Steve Aiello, assisted by Matt Ketchem and Weiner. The Rams would score again at 3:03 with Tyler Voss scoring the goal, a move the Chiefs matched again at 2:36 again by Aiello, assisted by Sirin.

The Rams would score again in the second period at 8:19, also by Voss assisted by Rich Poynor and in the final goal of the game at 5:45 leff, scored by Voss once again.

The Chiefs scored twice more in the second period. Weiner made the score 5-4 at 8:19, assisted by Fitch while Aiello turned that into 6-4, with assists by Mark Bean and Galassi at 1:57. The team would score twice more in the third period. Sirin, assisted by Perea scored at 12:11 and Aiello scored at 5:22.

It feels good to have won the championship, said Galassi, bringing up how hard the Chiefs work every year.

“This year, we really came out, worked as a team,” he said, noting the team stepped up “and that’s what we needed … It’s good to see us have results and win.”

Excited to have defeated the Rams, Aiello said the Chiefs played well as a team and looked forward to defending the championship next year.

“We’re going to do it next year too,” he said. “I think we have the same team next year.”