Badgers advance to region semis with 60-49 win over Thunderbirds

FLAGSTAFF — Paxton Henry posted a double-double, Dallin Jex chipped in with 12 points and the Prescott boys’ basketball team advanced to the Grand Canyon Region Tournament semifinals with a 60-49 win over Mohave on Monday night.

It is the second straight win over the No. 2-seeded Thunderbirds in the last four days for Prescott, which outrebounded Mohave 48 to 23 and were 17 of 24 from the free-throw line in neutral territory at Flagstaff High School.

“Our defense and rebounding was outstanding tonight,” Prescott head coach Adam Neely said.

Henry finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Kody Jones scored eight points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished six assists for the Badgers, which used a 16-8 fourth-quarter spurt to put Mohave away.

With the loss, Mohave (17-12, 6-6 Grand Canyon) sits at No. 23 in the 4A power point poll, and more than likely needed to win the region tournament to qualify for a 16-team field at state.

UP NEXT

Prescott (13-13, 4-8 Grand Canyon) advances to the second round of the Grand Canyon Region Tournament and plays Lee Williams today in Flagstaff.

The No. 6-seeded Volunteers earned a 41-32 win over No. 3 Coconino on Monday afternoon. The winner between Lee Williams and Prescott advances to the region tournament title game Friday, Feb. 10.

Tipoff today between the Badgers and the Volunteers is set for 2 p.m.

