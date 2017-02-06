What's your dog's purpose?

The release of the film “A Dog’s Purpose” raises a simple question: What role does my dog play in my life?

The film is about a devoted dog who discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love.

Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.

Prescott resident Rick McClanahan has owned dogs throughout most of his life.

One of those dogs in particular sticks in his mind. It was a Queensland Heeler, or more commonly known as an Australian Cattle Dog.

McClanahan was living in Montana at the time and had essentially saved the dog from death row.

“He got kicked out of Helena, Montana, because he bit the neighbor on the ankle,” McClanahan said.

Given the situation, the owner of the dog had two choices: find the dog a new home outside of the city or put him down.

“I took him because I was just about the only person he liked,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan was living on his own, so having the dog was comforting.

“He was a great dog,” McClanahan said.

That simple pleasure of having a companion is the No. 1 reason people report wanting a dog, said Scott Shephard, spokesman for the Yavapai Humane Society.

This was certainly the reason Susan Rodenkirk and her husband said they got their dogs, Mario and Maze.



“We were kind of lonesome,” Rodenkirk said. “Our kids were gone and they have filled that little void that was there.”



Studies have shown there are several health benefits to having dogs (or any pets for that matter) as well.

One that may be quite obvious for owners who frequently walk or exercise with their dogs is that canines can keep you active.

A 2010 study in the American Journal of Public Health found that children with dogs spent more time doing moderate to vigorous physical activity than children without dogs.

Another similar study done by Canadian researchers at the University of Victoria in 2006 found that dog owners walked an average of 300 minutes a week, compared to just 168 minutes a week for non-dog owners.

Studies say that elderly people are less likely to visit their physicians if they own a pet.

One study published in 1990 by Dr. Judith Siegel in an issue of Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, looked at 1,000 Medicare patients at a health maintenance organization in California.

Those in the study who did not own pets reported visiting their doctors 16 percent more than those who owned pets in general and 20 percent more than those who owned dogs in particular.



Siegel made mention in the report that dogs, in particular, seem to be more of a “stress buffer.”

Prescott-area resident Barbara Kelly said she can relate to this.



“It just keeps my mind off of me and my own problems,” Kelly said. “It gives me somebody else to think about.”

Of course, when many dog owners talk about their relationship with their pet, they’ll also frequently mention the trigger term “unconditional love.”

“No one will ever love you like your dog will,” Devin Ries said. “There’s nothing you can do to them for them to stop loving you, and to me, that’s something I rather not live without.”