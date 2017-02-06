Video shows cowboys helping police stop Texas steer on the loose

Screenshot from dashcam video showing cowboys on horseback joining police as a large steer gets loose in Texas.

Screenshot from dashcam video showing cowboys on horseback joining police as a large steer gets loose in Texas.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 6, 2017 6:05 a.m.

    • Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the Loose by Associated Press

    Video from a police officer's dashcam shows that a large steer got loose in Weatherford, Texas and led police on a chase that ended only when two cowboys on horseback joined the pursuit. (Feb. 4)

    More like this story