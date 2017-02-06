Utah woman uses pizza order to get message to senator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The voicemail box for Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch was full, so a Utah woman tried using a pizza to ask for a "no" vote on one of President Trump's Cabinet nominees.

The ham-and-pineapple pizza that Julia Silge ordered for Hatch's Salt Lake City office to convey a brief note against Education nominee Betsy DeVos didn't reach its destination, but the message did.

The Salt Lake Tribune (https://goo.gl/04GqC8 ) reports that Hatch's office refused the delivery because it didn't order the pizza. However, Hatch's staff ultimately saw Silge's Twitter post of her online order. Her tweet was retweeted thousands of times.

Hatch's office said in a statement that it appreciated creative ways being used to reach the senator while it deals with a large volume of callers.