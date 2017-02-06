Superintendent's Report: Transition to high school initiates growth

Philosopher Herbert Spencer said, “The great aim of education is not knowledge, but action.” February is indeed a time of action for our young learners, a time to gain experience from life’s keen teacher. It is often a time when elementary students plant seeds in small cups to watch them grow. It is a time when high school students select colleges, anticipating their next steps with both angst and promise. For our learners in the middle, February is a time of transition, a time to explore opportunities beginning with events like Future Freshman Night at Bradshaw Mountain High School on Feb. 9.

Students in the middle present a unique opportunity. Adolescents have the ability to view the world through the lens of unsophisticated curiosity, while measuring its effects with a more mature understanding. While the distinct perspective of our middle school students can create apprehension about approaching the next step, its gift lies in anticipation of the dreams they may achieve. With the help of caring adults, each child can access the success that lies at their fingertips. So how do we help?

First, understand that with struggle, there is progress. At Bradshaw Mountain High School, students can accept a challenge by enrolling in some of our 14 different AP classes; they can stand on the stage with our award-winning fine and performing arts programs; they can earn college credits through our eight dual enrollment classes and our many JTED offerings. Diving into these challenges will bring great joy, but may come at the heels of some failure. That’s OK. Failure is one of life’s greatest teachers. Support children in their new adventure through both victories and losses, and the lessons learned will stay with them for life.

Second, embrace the power of learning in today’s world. Never before have schools, teachers, and learning tools been so accessible. The capacity for growth is unlimited due to the ability to communicate and the plethora of resources that are readily available. Have an AP Psychology question? Use an online simulator during Bradshaw’s AVID tutorial session. Need help editing a paper? Collaborate with a friend using HUSD’s Google classroom. Need a scholarship reminder? Tap into the BMHS Remind system from the advisement office. These tools are available to all, even if they aren’t available in your home. Contact the school and they can tell you how.

Finally, encourage involvement. Today’s education has something for everyone. Whether it’s one of Bradshaw Mountain’s 14 athletic teams, our nationally-recognized nursing club (HOSA), or one of the 31 BMHS clubs, we have more to offer students than ever before. Connecting with other students and the community through learning programs and extracurriculars allows students to excel both in and out of the classroom, teaching them the value of being true to themselves and honing the skills they can contribute to the world.

Yes, February is a time for action. Looking ahead to the high school while leaving the familiarity of middle school can be intimidating, but with the help of parents, guardians and educators, it can be empowering as well. With new classmates, new courses and new curricula, there is also new opportunity. Like the seed in the cup, with the right amount of nurturing and care, the seed will blossom into its own.

Dan Streeter is superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District