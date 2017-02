Hayden brightens up any room she goes in with her positive personality and wonderful smile! Her caring personality makes her a wonderful friend to all. She is an excellent student who always gives 100 percent to any assignment. She loves to learn and her favorite subject is math. She enjoys reading and walking her two dogs, Coal and Bailey, in her free time. We love having Hayden in our class this year.

— Mrs. Alegre & Ms Gallagher, Granite Mountain School