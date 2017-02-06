PHS musicians, director honored

On Saturday, Jan. 7, two days before the Prescott Unified School Districts 2016-17 Second Semester began, six Prescott High School sophomores and juniors traveled to Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale to participate in the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association All-State Jazz Band Auditions.

The students had been preparing for the potential to audition in two separate rounds of adjudication. For Round 1, the trumpets, trombones and saxophones were told to prepare tonal centers (Dorian, mixolydian and Aeolian modes) in nine different keys, their chromatic scale, improvise in key of F or Bb and to practice two etudes that showed their abilities to perform in various styles. In the rhythm section audition, the students needed to know their tonal centers, and four contrasting etudes, as well as comping (jazz language for accompanying) and soloing in the blues.

Once the students had completed their audition, the waiting game began. When all the students from Round 1 had completed their auditions, the jazz chairman posted a list of students that had earned the right to move on to another round of auditions. When those lists were posted, the group representing PHS was excited to see that four PHS students had proceeded into Round 2.

In Round 2, the adjudicators have selected 14 trumpets, 15 trombones and saxophones, and 4 of each of the rhythm section instruments, to vie for a position in the All-State Band 1 or 2. During this round, the wind instruments perform two more jazz style etudes, improvise over a jazz standard (this year’s standard was “Summertime”), and to “sight read” a jazz etude. The rhythm section students played their etudes with the judges in a small group setting. During that audition, the students added rhythm changes to their playing as well as playing some blues progressions and the different styles that the judges wanted to hear. At the conclusion for Round 2, the waiting game started again.

Each time the jazz chairman would exit the office with a list of names to tape to the wall, a large group of students would envelop the chairman. The list would be posted and people would hoot and holler, as they saw the names of the 2017 All-State Jazz Band members.

PHS students Lucy Morge (trumpet), Jason Howard (string bass) and Jonah Howard (guitar) all made the top jazz band. Lucy (2nd year All-State Jazz, made Jazz 2 last year) is one of five trumpets in the band and Jason (1st time in All State Jazz) and Jonah (3rd year All-State Jazz, last 2 years in the Jazz 2 Band) are “state champions” (placed 1st) on their instruments, string bass and guitar. Congratulations are also in order for Bryan Malone, trumpet, Alisha Pestana, alto saxophone and Max Hill, tenor saxophone. These three students participated in the All-State Jazz Audition, which means many hours of hard work and preparation went into their instruments.

The All-State Jazz Concert was the opening concert in the 2017 Arizona Music Educators (AMEA) Conference on Feb. 2 in Mesa. Also during that conference, PHS Band and Orchestra Director Dan Bradstreet was awarded the 2017 O.M. Hartsell Music Education Award. Dan was nominated by a group of AMEA members and his nomination was then scrutinized by the AMEA Hall of Fame Committee. The O.M. Hartsell Music Education Award is given to those members who have demonstrated exceptional ability as a teacher of music.