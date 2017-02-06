Mountain Institute JTED, PHS FBLA students compete and win

Business Management and Administrative Services and Accounting are Mountain Institute JTED satellite programs hosted at Prescott High School. The BMAS and Accounting students participate in a Career and Technical Student Organization called Future Business Leaders of America. The FBLA students competed in the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Conference on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Estrella Foothills High School. Thirty-four members competed and 39 medals came home.

Students have to opportunity to complete at the state level during the Arizona State FBLA Conference scheduled to take place April 17-19, in Tucson, Arizona.

“The Prescott members have been so self-motivated and passionate about learning this year,” said Lauri Dreher, co-adviser of PHS’ FBLA. “I’m glad their hard work has been rewarded; they deserve being recognized for their knowledge, skills, and talents.”

MIJTED is so proud of the leadership skills and the success of all the students who completed in FBLA competitions. MIJTED is looking forward to these students competing at Nationals.

Following are the recognitions achieved at the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Awards:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

Accounting 1

Destiny Bradd – first place

Jack Waterhouse – second place

Accounting 2

Justin Warren – first place

Devin Cargill – second place

John McMahon – third place

Insurance & Risk Management

John McMahon – first place

Introduction to Business

Danielle Dreher – first place

Business Communications

Jasmine Zahorecz – first place

Shana Edwards – second place

Public Speaking 2

Sage Taylor – first place

Alexandra Methvin – second place

Public Speaking 1

Shana Edwards – third place

Organizational Leadership

Alexandra Methvin – second place

Client Services

Clint Fernandez – second place

Sales Presentation

Niccolo Campuzano – second place

Business Calculation

Jack Darr – third place

Personal Finance

Devin Cargill – second place

Introduction to Financial Math

Bradyn Braithwaite – first place

Angel Flores Calderon – third place

Introduction to Information Technology

Bradyn Braithwaite – third place

Networking Concepts

Bradyn Braithwaite – first place

TEAM AWARDS:

Emerging Business Issues

Chase Dunton, Anne Snyder, & Sage Taylor – first place

Management Decision-Making

Niccolo Campuzano & Cade Parker – second place

Jeremy Fleming, John McMahon, & Jack Waterhouse – third place

Sports Management & Entertainment

Dani Dreher, Hanna Pennington, & Kendall Schwartz – first place

Global Business

Emma Riley & Jasmine Zahorecz – first place

Sara D’Alessandro & Shana Edwards – second place

Hospitality Management

Keith Bunn & Carlee Votava – first place

Marketing

Destiny Bradd & Alexandra Methvin – third place

CHAPTER AWARD:

Battle of the Chapters – second place