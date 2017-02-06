Mountain Institute JTED, PHS FBLA students compete and win

Business Management and Administrative Services and Accounting are Mountain Institute JTED satellite programs hosted at Prescott High School. The BMAS and Accounting students participate in a Career and Technical Student Organization called Future Business Leaders of America. The FBLA students competed in the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Conference on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Estrella Foothills High School. Thirty-four members competed and 39 medals came home.
Students have to opportunity to complete at the state level during the Arizona State FBLA Conference scheduled to take place April 17-19, in Tucson, Arizona.
“The Prescott members have been so self-motivated and passionate about learning this year,” said Lauri Dreher, co-adviser of PHS’ FBLA. “I’m glad their hard work has been rewarded; they deserve being recognized for their knowledge, skills, and talents.”
MIJTED is so proud of the leadership skills and the success of all the students who completed in FBLA competitions. MIJTED is looking forward to these students competing at Nationals.
Following are the recognitions achieved at the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Awards:
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:
Accounting 1
Destiny Bradd – first place
Jack Waterhouse – second place
Accounting 2
Justin Warren – first place
Devin Cargill – second place
John McMahon – third place
Insurance & Risk Management
John McMahon – first place
Introduction to Business
Danielle Dreher – first place
Business Communications
Jasmine Zahorecz – first place
Shana Edwards – second place
Public Speaking 2
Sage Taylor – first place
Alexandra Methvin – second place
Public Speaking 1
Shana Edwards – third place
Organizational Leadership
Alexandra Methvin – second place
Client Services
Clint Fernandez – second place
Sales Presentation
Niccolo Campuzano – second place
Business Calculation
Jack Darr – third place
Personal Finance
Devin Cargill – second place
Introduction to Financial Math
Bradyn Braithwaite – first place
Angel Flores Calderon – third place
Introduction to Information Technology
Bradyn Braithwaite – third place
Networking Concepts
Bradyn Braithwaite – first place
TEAM AWARDS:
Emerging Business Issues
Chase Dunton, Anne Snyder, & Sage Taylor – first place
Management Decision-Making
Niccolo Campuzano & Cade Parker – second place
Jeremy Fleming, John McMahon, & Jack Waterhouse – third place
Sports Management & Entertainment
Dani Dreher, Hanna Pennington, & Kendall Schwartz – first place
Global Business
Emma Riley & Jasmine Zahorecz – first place
Sara D’Alessandro & Shana Edwards – second place
Hospitality Management
Keith Bunn & Carlee Votava – first place
Marketing
Destiny Bradd & Alexandra Methvin – third place
CHAPTER AWARD:
Battle of the Chapters – second place
More like this story
- PHS FBLA qualifies 15 for national competition
- Mountain Institute JTED students qualify for Nationals
- Granite Mountain Middle Straight A list released for year
- PHS Future Business Leaders win 25 awards at regional competition
- PHS Future Business Leaders group brings home 9 awards from regional competition
SUBMIT FEEDBACK