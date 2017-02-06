Mountain Institute JTED, PHS FBLA students compete and win

Quad-City Schools

By Special To The Courier

  • Originally Published: February 6, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Business Management and Administrative Services and Accounting are Mountain Institute JTED satellite programs hosted at Prescott High School. The BMAS and Accounting students participate in a Career and Technical Student Organization called Future Business Leaders of America. The FBLA students competed in the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Conference on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Estrella Foothills High School. Thirty-four members competed and 39 medals came home.

    Students have to opportunity to complete at the state level during the Arizona State FBLA Conference scheduled to take place April 17-19, in Tucson, Arizona.

    “The Prescott members have been so self-motivated and passionate about learning this year,” said Lauri Dreher, co-adviser of PHS’ FBLA. “I’m glad their hard work has been rewarded; they deserve being recognized for their knowledge, skills, and talents.”

    MIJTED is so proud of the leadership skills and the success of all the students who completed in FBLA competitions. MIJTED is looking forward to these students competing at Nationals.

    Following are the recognitions achieved at the 2017 FBLA Region 4 Awards:

    INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

    Accounting 1

    Destiny Bradd – first place

    Jack Waterhouse – second place

    Accounting 2

    Justin Warren – first place

    Devin Cargill – second place

    John McMahon – third place

    Insurance & Risk Management

    John McMahon – first place

    Introduction to Business

    Danielle Dreher – first place

    Business Communications

    Jasmine Zahorecz – first place

    Shana Edwards – second place

    Public Speaking 2

    Sage Taylor – first place

    Alexandra Methvin – second place

    Public Speaking 1

    Shana Edwards – third place

    Organizational Leadership

    Alexandra Methvin – second place

    Client Services

    Clint Fernandez – second place

    Sales Presentation

    Niccolo Campuzano – second place

    Business Calculation

    Jack Darr – third place

    Personal Finance

    Devin Cargill – second place

    Introduction to Financial Math

    Bradyn Braithwaite – first place

    Angel Flores Calderon – third place

    Introduction to Information Technology

    Bradyn Braithwaite – third place

    Networking Concepts

    Bradyn Braithwaite – first place

     TEAM AWARDS:

    Emerging Business Issues

    Chase Dunton, Anne Snyder, & Sage Taylor – first place

    Management Decision-Making

    Niccolo Campuzano & Cade Parker – second place

    Jeremy Fleming, John McMahon, & Jack Waterhouse – third place

    Sports Management & Entertainment

    Dani Dreher, Hanna Pennington, & Kendall Schwartz – first place

    Global Business

    Emma Riley & Jasmine Zahorecz – first place

    Sara D’Alessandro & Shana Edwards – second place

    Hospitality Management

    Keith Bunn & Carlee Votava – first place

    Marketing

    Destiny Bradd & Alexandra Methvin – third place

    CHAPTER AWARD:

    Battle of the Chapters – second place

    More like this story