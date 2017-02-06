Men’s college basketball: Upsets means rankings to change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor and No. 3 Kansas entered the week preparing for a marquee matchup that could play a role in whether one — or both — earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They both ended the week losing at home to unranked opponents, part of a wild Saturday that saw six of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 stumble, a reminder that even the country’s best teams are going to have to fight their way to the regular-season finish line.

Baylor, which lost 73-68 at Kansas on Wednesday, lost at home to Kansas State after nearly rallying from 19 down to tie it late. Kansas lost 92-89 in overtime to Iowa State the same day, snapping a 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

It marked the first time in the 69-year history of the AP poll that the Nos. 2 and 3 teams have lost at home to unranked opponents on the same day, according to ESPN Stats.

“You are going to lose some and you just have to learn from them,” Jayhawks center Landen Lucas said, “so while it’s tough, we just have to make sure we are a better team after this.”

A LONG LIST: No. 5 Arizona, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Virginia joined the list of Saturday’s upsets.

The Wildcats had been surging with the recent addition of Allonzo Trier after a long suspension, but they fell flat in Saturday’s visit to preseason Pac-12 favorite Oregon. The No. 13 Ducks won 85-58 and extended their home winning streak to a school-record 40 games, now the nation’s longest active streak after Kansas’ loss.

The Mountaineers lost 82-75 at home to unranked Oklahoma State while the Wildcats lost 88-66 to No. 24 Florida.

As for the Cavaliers, they lost 66-62 at Syracuse — which is 6-0 at home in Atlantic Coast Conference play. In that game, Orange coach Jim Boeheim earned what would have been his 1,000th career win, though he sits at 899 wins officially after the NCAA stripped him of 101 wins as part of the punishment handed down in 2015 after a multiyear investigation of the school’s athletic department.

WELCOME BACK: Speaking of Hall of Fame coaches, No. 21 Duke has Mike Krzyzewski back after he missed roughly a month following back surgery. He was on the sideline for Saturday’s 72-64 win against Pittsburgh, then took a few bows of gratitude to the Duke fans at midcourt afterward.

GONZAGA STILL WINNING: The nation’s last unbeaten is still rolling along. Top-ranked Gonzaga (24-0) beat BYU 85-75 and Santa Clara 90-55 this week.

PURDUE’S BIG WEEK: No. 23 Purdue could have a healthy jump when the new poll is released Monday.

The Boilermakers beat No. 25 Northwestern 80-59 , then went to league-leading Maryland and rallied from 12 down to beat the No. 17 Terrapins 73-72 for their first road win against a ranked opponent since 2013.

RELOCATION: No. 12 North Carolina still had a home-crowd advantage for Sunday’s 83-76 win against No. 20 Notre Dame despite playing an ACC home game 50 miles from the Chapel Hill campus.

The game was postponed from Saturday night and relocated to Greensboro after the water system supplying the UNC campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water because of critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: There were no shortage of watch-and-rewatch moments in college basketball — and some of the most impressive individual performances came in a game that didn’t even feature a ranked team.

Syracuse’s John Gillon certainly stood out as his team rallied from 16 down to beat North Carolina State 100-93 in overtime Wednesday night. He finished with a career-high 43 points that included a 9-for-10 showing from 3-point range — including a last-second one to answer a go-ahead shot by Maverick Rowan only seconds earlier to force OT.

In that same game, N.C. State star freshman Dennis Smith (13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists) became the first player in ACC history to have two triple-doubles in league play in the same season.

And in the Big 12, Oklahoma State’s Davon Dillard had a high-flying moment in the win at West Virginia.