Man robs Safeway store, gets away without the groceries

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A man loaded a shopping cart with about $700 worth of groceries and left the store Sunday, Feb. 5, stopping only to threaten the manager and then running off without the cart, said Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

About 5 p.m., the man took the stolen goods from the store in the 7700 block of Highway 69, and began to head into the parking lot. The store’s manager confronted him outside.

The suspect threatened the manager with an expandable baton, but gave up the cart, Kaufman said.

The cart was filled with groceries, meat, over-the-counter medications, etc., Kaufman said.

It's considered a robbery because the suspect left the store without paying for the merchandise, and threatened the manager while the merchandise was present, explained Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn.

"Just because the suspect decides to give up the property does not negate the crime," D'Evelyn said.

The suspect was last seen running east through the parking lot toward Windsong Drive.

He’s described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and a long beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone who may know the suspect is asked to call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.